WTI extends rally, trades around $57 ahead of API data

- Upbeat market mood helps oil preserve its bullish momentum.
- OPEC's Barkindo says a deeper output cut is possible in December.
- Coming up: API's weekly crude oil stock report.
Crude oil started the week on a strong footing boosted by heightened hopes of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) introducing deeper output cuts in December and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 0.75% on Monday. With the market sentiment staying positive on Tuesday, the WTI stretched higher on Tuesday and was last seen trading near $57, adding 0.8% on a daily basis.
OPEC considering additional output cuts
While speaking at an event in Vienna on Tuesday, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said additional supply reductions were going to be in question at the December meeting. "The numbers we are seeing now suggest 2020 may have upside potential," Barkindo added to provide a boost to crude oil prices.
Additionally, hopes of the US and China finalizing the phase-one of the trade deal and avoiding the planned tariff hike on Chinese imports in December seem to be helping crude oil preserve its momentum ahead of the American Petroleum Institute's (API) weekly crude oil stock report that will be released at 21:30 GMT later on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|56.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.61
|Daily SMA50
|55.49
|Daily SMA100
|56.01
|Daily SMA200
|57.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.49
|Previous Daily Low
|55.9
|Previous Weekly High
|56.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.77
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, nears 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair is down to a fresh weekly low, barely holding above the 1.1100 figure as soaring Wall Street underpins dollar’s demand. Data being ignored, focus on US-China trade deal optimism.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY: Risk appetite exposes 109.30 resistance
Asian equities rallied following Wall Street’s lead, underpinning the pair. US Treasury yields extend their recovery to fresh one-week highs. USD/JPY set to continue advancing on positive market mood.
Gold: Flirting with 50-DMA pivotal point, just above $1500 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Tuesday and retreated farther from a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old trading range, retested last week.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire
The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.