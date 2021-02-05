WTI extends rally into sixth straight day, trades at yearly highs near $57

- Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Friday.
- Falling crude oil stocks and upbeat demand outlook boost WTI.
- Investors are waiting for January Nonfarm Payrolls data from US.
Crude oil prices posted daily gains for the fifth straight day on Thursday and continue to edge higher on Friday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which touched its highest level in more than a year at $57.07 earlier in the day, was up 0.45% at $56.70.
Improved energy demand outlook lifts WTI
The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the euro area and the US this week and ongoing vaccinations revived hopes for a strong recovery in energy demand and provided a boost to crude oil. Furthermore, heightened optimism for more fiscal stimulus in the US provided an additional boost to WTI.
Meanwhile, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude inventories in the US declined to its lowest level since March 2020 with a draw of more than 10 million barrels in the last two weeks.
Later in the session, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data from the US will be watched closely by the market participants. A stronger reading than the market expectation of 50,000 could help WTI gather further bullish momentum and build on its weekly gains.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|56.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.12
|Daily SMA50
|49.72
|Daily SMA100
|45.03
|Daily SMA200
|41.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.48
|Previous Daily Low
|55.21
|Previous Weekly High
|53.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.8
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
