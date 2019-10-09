WTI extends rally despite rising US crude oil stocks, trades above $53.50

- China is reportedly open to a partial trade with the United States (US).
- Tension in the Middle East rises after Turkey launched a military operation into Syria.
- Crude oil stocks in the US rose more than expected in the week ending October 4th.
Crude oil prices gained traction on Wednesday amid easing worries over the potential negative impact of a protracted US-China trade dispute on the energy demand outlook.
Oil capitalizes on trade war headlines
Earlier in the day, citing an official with direct knowledge of talks, Bloomberg reported that China was open to making a partial trade deal with the US as long as President Trump does not impose any new tariffs on Chinese goods.
Meanwhile, heightened tensions in the Middle East after Turkish President Erdogan announced that they have launched a military operation into northeast Syria provided additional support to crude oil prices. After dropping below the $52 mark on Tuesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate posted decisive gains on Wednesday and was last seen trading at $53.65, adding 2.1% on the day.
On the other hand, the weekly data published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday revealed that crude oil stocks in the US increased by 2.9 million barrels in the week ending October 4th to surpass analysts' estimate for a build of 1.4 million barrels. Nevertheless, regardless of an initial negative reaction, crude oil prices largely ignored this data.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|1.76
|Today daily open
|52.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.97
|Daily SMA50
|55.54
|Daily SMA100
|56.07
|Daily SMA200
|57.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.43
|Previous Daily Low
|51.99
|Previous Weekly High
|56.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.19
|Previous Monthly High
|63.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|52.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances from the lows amid hopes for a partial trade deal
EUR/USD is trading above closer to 1.10. China is reportedly willing to buy US agricultural goods, raising hopes for a partial deal. Fed Chair Powell repeated his optimistic view of the economy.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.22 amid growing Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.22 after Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier said the prospects of reaching a deal are dim. The comments followed previous reports of an imminent collapse in talks.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
FOMC Minutes Meeting Preview: Balancing the odds
Two rate cuts since July have given Fed rate policy a firm downward bias. Yet Chairman Powell and the governors have been reluctant to commit to the type of counter cyclical view that in the past would have reduced rates by much of the available margin.