WTI extends losses despite upbeat EIA stock data, trades below $86.00

- WTI price trades lower around $85.90 due to the stronger US Dollar (USD).
- US solid employment data exert pressure on the prices of black gold.
- Investors anticipate a hawkish stance from the Fed; contributing to the strengthening of the Greenback.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, extends its losses on the second consecutive day. Spot price trades lower around $85.90 during the Asian session on Friday. The Crude oil prices experienced downward pressure despite the upbeat data release of Energy Information Administration (EIA) stock from the United States (US).
The report showed Crude Oil stocks decreased by 6.37 million barrels during the first week of September, surpassing the anticipated decrease of 2.06 million barrels. However, Crude oil prices received upward support as a result of continued ongoing supply cuts by OPEC+.
Moreover, Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter globally, has signaled its intention to prolong its voluntary production cuts by 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) for the entirety of 2023. In this context, the influence of supply dynamics could help restrict the potential downside for WTI Oil prices.
Additionally, the G20 leaders' summit is set to commence in New Delhi this upcoming Saturday. Notably, US President Joe Biden is confirmed to participate, while Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be present. This circumstance is expected to exacerbate the already fragile and deteriorating relationship between these two global powers, which in turn could put pressure on the demand for crude oil as China is the largest Crude oil importer.
The recent strength of the US Dollar (USD), fueled by a consistent stream of positive economic data regarding the state of the US economy, has compelled oil prices to decline.
Economic data released on Thursday from the United States (US) revealed that US Initial Jobless Claims as of September 1, stood at 216K. The report indicated a decrease from the previous figure of 229K. This figure was better than the expected increase of 234K. While, in the second quarter (Q2), US Unit Labor Costs improved to 2.2%, up from the previous 1.6%, which was contrary to expectations of it remaining unchanged.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, trades at around 104.80 at the time of writing. It's worth noting that it has retreated slightly from its peak on Thursday, which marked its highest level since April.
US Federal Reserve (Fed) is poised to sustain elevated interest rates over an extended timeframe. Furthermore, there is an expectation that the Fed will enact a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike during its November and December meetings. This hawkish stance could exert pressure on the prices of WTI Crude oil.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|86.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.88
|Daily SMA50
|79.1
|Daily SMA100
|75.42
|Daily SMA200
|76.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.22
|Previous Daily Low
|85.89
|Previous Weekly High
|85.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.21
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.33
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0700 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.0700 level in the Asian session on Friday, as the US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
GBP/USD moves away from multi-month low set on Thursday, remains below 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair edges higher and moves away from a three-month high, around the 1.2445 region touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, remain below the 1.2500 psychological mark and lack bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Gold looks to recapture 50 DMA at $1,932, as RSI flips bullish
Gold price is building on the previous recovery early Friday, looking to reclaim the $1,930 round level. The United States Dollar (USD) sees an extended correction from six-month highs, tracking the US Treasury bond yields lower.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
Are we headed for a hard landing?
We’ve seen a combination of stronger US economic data and softer economic data outside the US, which has made for a situation where the US Dollar has been well bid, while US equities have been under pressure.