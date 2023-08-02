WTI extends its upside below $ $82.00 area, eyes on US ADP

- WTI extends its upside for the fifth consecutive week, retreating from $82.12, the highest since April 14.
- US crude oil stocks decreased by around 15.4 million barrels in the week ending July 28.
- The escalating tensions between the US-China might exert some pressure on WTI prices.
- Market players will monitor the ADP Private Employment data ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $81.94 mark so far on Wednesday. WTI prices retreat from $82.12, the highest since April 14, supported by
The American Petroleum Institute indicated on Tuesday that US crude oil stockpiles decreased by around 15.4 million barrels in the week ending July 28 after rising by 1,319 million barrels the previous week. The analysts forecast a decline of 1.37 million barrels.
WTI prices edge higher for the fifth consecutive month due to expectations that Saudi Arabia will prolong voluntary output cutbacks into September and tighten global supply. That said, Saudi Arabia is set to extend a voluntary oil production limit of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until September. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude oil output fell by 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) from June to July, to 27.34 million bpd, according to Reuters.
That said, the escalating tensions between the US-China might exert some pressure on WTI prices. Chinese authorities announced on Monday restrictions on the export of certain drones and drone-related equipment to the United States, citing "national security and interests." The restriction will take effect on September 1, per the ministry of commerce. Notably, the United States is China's largest export market for drones. Additionally, US President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order curbing US technology investments in China by mid-August.
Market participants will monitor ADP Private Employment, Weekly Jobless Claims, and Unit Labour Cost later this week. The week's key event is the Nonfarm Payrolls report, due on Friday. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI price. Also, the headlines surrounding the development of more stimulus plans in China and the renewed tension between the US-China remain in focus.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|81.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.56
|Daily SMA50
|73.01
|Daily SMA100
|73.7
|Daily SMA200
|76.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.98
|Previous Daily Low
|80.4
|Previous Weekly High
|80.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.38
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium
The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700
GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC
Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.