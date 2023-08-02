WTI extends its upside below $ $82.00 area, eyes on US ADP

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • WTI extends its upside for the fifth consecutive week, retreating from $82.12, the highest since April 14.
  • US crude oil stocks decreased by around 15.4 million barrels in the week ending July 28.
  • The escalating tensions between the US-China might exert some pressure on WTI prices.
  • Market players will monitor the ADP Private Employment data ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $81.94 mark so far on Wednesday. WTI prices retreat from $82.12, the highest since April 14, supported by 

The American Petroleum Institute indicated on Tuesday that US crude oil stockpiles decreased by around 15.4 million barrels in the week ending July 28 after rising by 1,319 million barrels the previous week. The analysts forecast a decline of 1.37 million barrels.

WTI prices edge higher for the fifth consecutive month due to expectations that Saudi Arabia will prolong voluntary output cutbacks into September and tighten global supply. That said, Saudi Arabia is set to extend a voluntary oil production limit of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until September. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude oil output fell by 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) from June to July, to 27.34 million bpd, according to Reuters. 

That said, the escalating tensions between the US-China might exert some pressure on WTI prices. Chinese authorities announced on Monday restrictions on the export of certain drones and drone-related equipment to the United States, citing "national security and interests." The restriction will take effect on September 1, per the ministry of commerce. Notably, the United States is China's largest export market for drones. Additionally, US President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order curbing US technology investments in China by mid-August.

Market participants will monitor ADP Private Employment, Weekly Jobless Claims, and Unit Labour Cost later this week. The week's key event is the Nonfarm Payrolls report, due on Friday. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI price. Also, the headlines surrounding the development of more stimulus plans in China and the renewed tension between the US-China remain in focus.

 

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 81.94
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 81.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.56
Daily SMA50 73.01
Daily SMA100 73.7
Daily SMA200 76.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 81.98
Previous Daily Low 80.4
Previous Weekly High 80.54
Previous Weekly Low 76.38
Previous Monthly High 81.78
Previous Monthly Low 69.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 81.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81
Daily Pivot Point S1 80.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 84.06

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium

EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles

The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700

GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700

GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level

The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.

Gold News

Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC

Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC

Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.

Read more

DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise

DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures