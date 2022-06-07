WTI extends its consolidation towards $118.00, oil stockpiles advance unexpectedly

- Oil prices are trading back and forth around $118.00 as investors await a fresh trigger.
- Advancing odds of a demand recovery in China will keep bulls in the driving seat.
- The promise of pumping more oil by the OPEC+ is unable to offset the oil exports from Russia.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has stretched its consolidation amid the unavailability of any potential trigger that could dictate direction to the oil investors. The oil prices have turned sideways towards $118.00 and are eyeing a potential catalyst as supply concerns are expected to drive the asset northwards.
Oil prices have witnessed a strong upside on expectations of a demand recovery in China. The Chinese administration has withdrawn lockdown curbs imposed on Shanghai and Beijing to contain the spread of the Covid-19. This has resumed the regular usage of oil for transportation and economic activities, which will restore the former demand grades going forward.
On the supply front, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported an unexpected increase in the oil stockpiles by 1.845 million barrels. However, it will have a minimal impact on the oil prices as supply concerns are galloping on a broader note. The OPEC+ has promised to pump more oil into the global supply to neutralize the shortage of oil supply due to the prohibition of oil imports from Russia by various Western leaders.
Considering the bulk oil exports from Russia and the promise of adding 648,000 barrels of oil by the OPEC+, the oil cartel is unable to fix the oil shortage. Also, the market participants cannot rely on additional oil promises from the OPEC+ as a majority of the oil-producing countries are operating at full capacity, which leaves less room for more oil production.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|117.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.84
|Daily SMA50
|105.72
|Daily SMA100
|100.78
|Daily SMA200
|88.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.16
|Previous Daily Low
|116.02
|Previous Weekly High
|118.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.96
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
