WTI exposes to $75.00 as China struggles to show reopening-inspired recovery

- Oil price is expected to continue its downside journey to $75.00 amid a weak global economic outlook.
- A failure of the Chinese administration in spurting domestic demand despite reopening measures has dampened optimism.
- A better-than-projected US NFP might propel the risk of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have slipped below $75.50 in the Asian session. The oil price has resumed its downside journey as the optimism among market participants regarding China’s economic recovery after the rollback of lockdown curbs is fading dramatically.
On Thursday, the release of the weak China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures cleared that the administration is failing to spurt the domestic demand as promised while dismantling the pandemic controls.
The monthly CPI figure was contracted by 0.5% while the street was anticipating a decline to 0.2% from the former release of 0.8%. The price of goods and services in China has accelerated by 1% annually, lower than the consensus of 1.9% and the prior release of 2.1%.
Apart from that, the annual Producer Price Index (PPI) contracted by 1.4% vs. the consensus of 1.3% contraction and 0.8% contraction in the prior release. This indicates that producers have lowered the prices of goods and services at factory gates to offset weak demand. An absence of recovery in domestic demand indicates a loss of consumers’ confidence in the Chinese administration.
After sensing a weak economic outlook from the world’s second-largest economy, economic prospects from the world’s giant United States also look discouraging. A bigger rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated as US inflation is expected to flex its muscles amid an upbeat labor market. Going forward, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will provide more clarity.
In spite of signs of a weak global economic outlook, the oil price has not shown a sheer sell-off as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped gradually to 105.25. Investors could pump significant funds into the USD index if the US NFP releases better than the consensus.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.6
|Today Daily Change
|-1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.31
|Today daily open
|76.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.66
|Daily SMA50
|77.96
|Daily SMA100
|79.6
|Daily SMA200
|87.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.83
|Previous Daily Low
|76.22
|Previous Weekly High
|79.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.05
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Friday, March 10, at around 3:00 GMT. It will be the last meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as Kazuo Ueda has been appointed to succeed Kuroda from April on.