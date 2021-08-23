- Oil is up almost 6.50%, recovers some of last week’s losses.
- China reports zero local covid cases, thus improving the market sentiment.
- US dollar weakness weighs on the WTI price.
Oil edges up in the day, trades above $65.00 and is up 5.65%, recovering some of last week’s losses.
Risk-on sentiment on the market prevails, as investors dump safe-haven assets and move towards stocks and commodities like Gold and Silver, which are also up at 1.23% and 2.65%, respectively. China’s covid outbreak is under control, with authorities reporting zero local covid cases in the day.
Today’s dollar weakness weighs in WTI. As the greenback slides almost 0.50% in the day, eyes 93.00, and the US 10-year Treasury yield is down around 7 basis points (bps) at 1.253%.
WTI technical outlook
WTI trades at $65.59 testing a falling trendline from the highs of July 30 and August 12. If the price breaks that trendline, the target is the August 12 high at $69.50. The 100-day moving average stands at $68.00, followed by a challenge of August 12 high around $69.00.
On the other hand, if the $65.50-60 resistance range holds, we could expect a leg lower, to re-test $62.00. It will find in the way its first support at $65.00, followed by August 19 high at $64.52, then last Friday’’s high at $64.00, and followed by August’s low around $62.00.
RSI is at 43.06 aiming towards higher readings, while the Average True Range is $2.29 steady in the session,
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.68
|Today Daily Change
|3.86
|Today Daily Change %
|6.24
|Today daily open
|61.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.59
|Daily SMA50
|70.78
|Daily SMA100
|67.66
|Daily SMA200
|60.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.98
|Previous Daily Low
|61.79
|Previous Weekly High
|68.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.79
|Previous Monthly High
|76.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|64.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.45
