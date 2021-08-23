Oil is up almost 6.50%, recovers some of last week’s losses.

China reports zero local covid cases, thus improving the market sentiment.

US dollar weakness weighs on the WTI price.

Oil edges up in the day, trades above $65.00 and is up 5.65%, recovering some of last week’s losses.

Risk-on sentiment on the market prevails, as investors dump safe-haven assets and move towards stocks and commodities like Gold and Silver, which are also up at 1.23% and 2.65%, respectively. China’s covid outbreak is under control, with authorities reporting zero local covid cases in the day.

Today’s dollar weakness weighs in WTI. As the greenback slides almost 0.50% in the day, eyes 93.00, and the US 10-year Treasury yield is down around 7 basis points (bps) at 1.253%.

WTI technical outlook

WTI trades at $65.59 testing a falling trendline from the highs of July 30 and August 12. If the price breaks that trendline, the target is the August 12 high at $69.50. The 100-day moving average stands at $68.00, followed by a challenge of August 12 high around $69.00.

On the other hand, if the $65.50-60 resistance range holds, we could expect a leg lower, to re-test $62.00. It will find in the way its first support at $65.00, followed by August 19 high at $64.52, then last Friday’’s high at $64.00, and followed by August’s low around $62.00.

RSI is at 43.06 aiming towards higher readings, while the Average True Range is $2.29 steady in the session,

