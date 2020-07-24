- WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows.
- Escalating U.S.-China tension, dismal US data could cap gains.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American oil benchmark, is trading in the green at press time with the US dollar hovering at 22-month lows.
At press time, WTI is trading at $41.21 per barrel, representing a 0.34% gain on the day, having put in a high of $41.35 a few minutes before press time.
The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, fell to 94.57 early Friday, the lowest level since September 2018. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying.
That said, WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions. Washington ordered China to close its consulate in Houston earlier this week, marking an unprecedented escalation with the dragon nation. Beijing has vowed to retaliate and may announce something later on Friday.
In addition, Thursday's dismal weekly jobless claims data has revived concerns regarding the health of the world's largest economy.
Looking forward
According to Barclays Commodities Research, oil could see a correction in the near term if a recovery in fuel demand slows further, especially in the United States.
Meanwhile, Thursday's bearish outside day candle suggests a price pullback is overdue.
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|41.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.48
|Daily SMA50
|38.01
|Daily SMA100
|32.04
|Daily SMA200
|44.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.39
|Previous Daily Low
|40.87
|Previous Weekly High
|41.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.3
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.