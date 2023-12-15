WTI edges higher around $72.20 on a bullish Oil forecast by IEA, improved Chinese data

- WTI price continues to gain ground on the subdued US Dollar.
- IEA predicts that Global oil consumption will increase by 1.1 million bpd in 2024.
- China's Industrial Production improved to 6.6% in November.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price improves for the third consecutive session on a bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Oil demand for 2024 and a weaker US Dollar (USD). The WTI price trades around $72.20 per barrel during the Asian session on Friday.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that Global oil consumption will increase by 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024. Moreover, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops to near four-month lows on the dovish US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) outlook on interest rates trajectory, which could make Oil cheaper for foreign buyers. However, according to a Reuters survey of 30 economists and analysts, the average expectation for Brent crude in 2024 is $84.43 per barrel.
China's improved data could bolster the strength of Crude oil prices. As the largest oil importer, positive developments in China's economic landscape typically result in heightened demand for Crude oil.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China recently disclosed that Industrial Production (YoY) saw an improvement, rising to 6.6% in November compared to the previous 4.6%, surpassing the market's anticipated 5.6%. On the other hand, China Retail Sales (YoY) experienced a growth of 10.1% from the previous 7.6%, but it fell below the market consensus, which had expected a 12.5% increase.
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) also opted to maintain the 1-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate at 2.5%. Alongside this decision, the central bank addressed the maturation of 650 billion Yuan worth of MLF loans by injecting a substantial 1.45 trillion Yuan—an increased effort to fortify bank liquidity.
The National Assembly of Venezuela has approved a 15-year extension of joint ventures between the state-owned Oil company PDVSA and US Chevron, allowing Venezuela to resume Crude exports to the United States, its largest market.
Moreover, during the two-week summit in Dubai, the COP28's United Arab Emirates (UAE) presidency pursued a tactical approach, strategically releasing provocative drafts to push negotiators to expose the extent of their positions and seek common ground. As the conference concluded, negotiators reached an agreement advocating for a shift away from fossil fuels. At this historic moment, countries collectively voiced their aspiration to bring an end to the oil age.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|72.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.92
|Daily SMA50
|78.79
|Daily SMA100
|81.7
|Daily SMA200
|77.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.73
|Previous Daily Low
|69.83
|Previous Weekly High
|75.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates weekly gains above 0.6700, US PMIs eyed
AUD/USD is holding gains above 0.6700, consolidating its weekly advance in the Asian session on Friday. The pair is unperturbed by the mixed Chinese activity data, as the country's 2024 growth target is seen at around 5.0%. US PMIs are next in focus.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen recovers early lost ground against US Dollar
The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by expectations for a hawkish BoJ pivot in 2024. Fed rate cut bets drag the USD to over a four-month low and act as a headwind for USD/JPY. The risk-on mood might cap the JPY and limit losses for the pair ahead of the flash global PMIs.
Gold's path of least resistance appears to the upside
Gold price is fluctuating between gains and losses while trading in a tight band above the $1,930 level early Friday, as buyers pause to digest this week’s positive developments heading toward the pre-Christmas lull next week.
PEPE price stuck in a rut loses to Solana memecoin BONK as latter’s market cap triples in 48 hours
PEPE price rallied considerably in Q2 when the meme coin was all the hype. However, the emergence of BONK has diminished all the growth the former witnessed. Furthermore, PEPE is witnessing an increase in the bearish sentiment, which would pull the price lower.
Time for a temperature check in the markets
Stocks finally edged higher into the close Thursday after a shaky session that followed substantial gains in the previous trading day. Surprisingly impressive, although a temperature check is bound to occur with so many folks thinking the market has gotten too far over its skis on the pace of rate cuts.