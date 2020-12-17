WTI eclipses $48.00 for the first time since March amid risk on market vibe

Crude oil markets have been focused on broader risk appetite on Thursday and have thus rallied given risk on.

WTI eclipsed the $48.00 level for the first time since early March and eyes a move towards $50.

Front-month WTI crude oil futures have been primarily focused on broader risk appetite as opposed to crude oil market supply-side fundamentals on Thursday and have thus rallied in tandem with gains in other risk assets such as US equities (S&P 500 +0.5%) and as the dollar has fallen (DXY -0.7%). WTI rallied above the $48.00 level for the first time since early March and is currently trading in the $48.30s, just below highs at $48.58.

WTI takes its cue from broader risk appetite

A few macro factors have driven the risk on market tone that has supported crude oil markets on Thursday; 1) Fed Chair Powell’s dovish tone in the post-meeting press conference in which he emphasised that the Fed’s ultra-accommodative stance is going nowhere anytime soon and that the Fed has the flexibility to ease further if needed, 2) a continued pumping of hopes that deals can be reached on further US Covid-19 aid and a Brexit deal and 3) recently released soft US labour market and manufacturing survey numbers which have triggered increased bets for more Fed stimulus in January. Moreover, add in a healthy dose of vaccine optimism that continues to permeate the market.

WTI eyeing a move to $50

WTI is eying further gains, with the first significant area of resistance being the early February low at $49.50. Just above that, there is the psychologically important $50 level and above that the key support zone for most of 2019 in between $50.50-$51.00.

WTI weekly chart