WTI ebbing lower but within recent ranges ahead of key OPEC+ get-together

- WTI has slipped back to $83.00 in recent trade but remains well within the rough $81.00-$85.00 range of recent weeks.
- OPEC+ are widely expected not to deviate from plans to hike output at a rate of 400K bdp/ month.
- Most analysts remain bullish on oil’s near-term prospects with the global supply/demand imbalance set to persist.
The price of front-month future contracts for the delivery of the American benchmark of sweet light crude oil, West Texas Intermediary (often referred to as WTI), has been ebbing lower in recent trade as traders refrain from placing big bets ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting. Ahead of the Thursday gathering, where the group is widely expected not to deviate from its current plan to increase output at a rate of 400K barrels per day each month, most traders are likely to keep their powder dry, meaning WTI may well continue to undulate within recent ranges, as has been the case since the start of the week. At present, front-month futures are trading in the mid-$83.00s per barrel, about $1.50 below Monday’s high at just under $84.00. But that leaves prices well within the $81.00-$85.00ish range of the past few weeks.
In terms of oil-relevant macro updates; there haven't been many notable developments as of late. There has been some chatter about the struggles that some OPEC+ members (mainly in Africa) have been having in lifting output as the cartel’s output curbs have eased in recent months, which has resulted in aggregate over-compliance of the cartel to its own self-imposed output restrictions OPEC+. This adds to the idea that OPEC+ is not increasing output quickly enough to match the rebound in global oil demand, which according to some big US and European oil companies who reported earnings this week has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, has been a key factor underpinning the more than 20% surge in oil prices since the start of September. The return of global oil demand to pre-pandemic levels has happened faster than many analysts anticipated back then because the surge in global natural gas prices has encouraged energy companies to switch to using relatively cheaper derivatives of crude oil as a power source.
Given the above, most analysts remain bullish on WTI’s near-term prospects. If OPEC+ does deliver on expectations and some post-event profit-taking is seen, look out for support in the $81.00 area, where resides a few recent lows and the 21-day moving average. Dip-buyers may see a pullback here may be an attractive opportunity for dip-buyers, which could potentially set the stage for a push back towards annual highs around $85.00 or even beyond.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 amid mixed EZ PMIs, Fed tension
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending the previous rebound amid cautious optimism and softer US Treasury yields as market impatiently await Wednesday's Fed decision. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, but reflected stretched supply chains.
GBP/USD: trades near three-week lows as Fed, BOE tensions mount
GBP/USD has hit three-week lows despite some calm on the Brexit front and amid a cautious market mood. Tensions toward the Fed's tapering decision on Wednesday and a potential rate hike from the BOE on Thursday are wracking nerves.
Gold bulls keep losing interest
Gold consolidates at the upper end of its Monday’s range, hovering in the $1,790 price zone. Market participants are in wait-and-see mode ahead of several first-tier events scheduled for the next few days, although demand for safe-haven assets has increased.
XRP price is primed for a 200% breakout
XRP price has been consolidating below a crucial trend line for nearly two months. However, a breakout seems to be around the corner as Ripple gets squeezed between vital support levels and resistance barriers.
Without Chinese growth, inflation is set to fall, market implications Premium
Chinese stimulus pulled the world from the 2008 financial crisis. Beijing's reluctance to help ailing construction companies is already weighing on growth. Global inflation is set to subside, and central banks should let it pass.