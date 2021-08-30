WTI eases from tops near $70.00, focus on Ida

- WTI fades the initial spike to the vicinity of $70.00.
- Hurricane Ida weakens after landfalling in Louisiana.
- OPEC+ expected to keep its output policy as planned.
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) now return to the negative territory following the failed attempt to re-test the $70.00 mark earlier in the session.
WTI keeps targeting $70.00, looks to OPEC+ gathering
The WTI now loses some ground and reverses both Friday’s uptick and Monday’s bull run to the proximity of the key $70.00 mark.
In fact, concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico due to the pass the Hurricane Ida motivated prices to edge higher, just to give away those gains soon afterwards and in response to the OPEC+ announcement.
Indeed, news around crude oil notes that the OPEC+ keeps intact its plan to increase oil production by 400 kbpd staring in September. The cartel is due to meet on September 1.
In the weekly docket, the API and the EIA will publish their reports on US crude oil inventories on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, ahead of Friday’s oil rig count figures from driller Baker Hughes.
On the latter, another weekly uptick saw US oil rig count increasing by 5 to the week ended on August 20th, taking the total active US oil rigs to 410, the highest level since early April 2020.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is losing 0.64% at $68.21 and a breach of $67.32 (20-day SMA) would aim for $65.17 (weekly low Aug.9) and then $61.76 (monthly low Aug.23). On the upside, the next hurdle is located at $69.60 (high Aug.30) followed by $70.67 (55-day SMA) and finally $74.21 (high Jul.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
