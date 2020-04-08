WTI drops toward $24 after EIA reports largest-ever weekly increase in US oil stocks

- Crude oil stocks in US rose by 15.2 million barrels in week ending Apr. 3rd.
- Crude oil output in US declined by 600K barrels per day in same period.
- Focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting after EIA report.
Crude oil lost its traction after the weekly report published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude oil stocks in the US increased by 15.2 million barrels, the largest weekly increase on record, in the week ending April 3rd. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which climbed above the $25 handle earlier in the session, was last seen trading flat on the day at $24.25.
Eyes on OPEC+ headlines
Underlying details of the EIA's report revealed that the crude oil output in the US declined by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) to register its largest weekly decline since July 2019. Moreover, products supplied, a gauge of oil demand in the US, declined by 3.4 million bpd.
"Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 18.3 million barrels a day, down by 10.7% from the same period last year," the EIA further noted.
With the API and the EIA's weekly reports out of the way, investors will shift their focus to headlines surrounding the virtual OPEC+ emergency meeting that will take place on Thursday. Latest developments suggest that any output cut agreement by the OPEC+ will be conditional on other producers' reductions.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|1.69
|Today daily open
|27.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.45
|Daily SMA50
|39.96
|Daily SMA100
|49.38
|Daily SMA200
|52.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.14
|Previous Daily Low
|27.11
|Previous Weekly High
|30.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.01
|Previous Monthly High
|48.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|32.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off
AUD/USD has erased a significant chunk of losses seen in the first quarter. Aussie is eyeing the 50-day average hurdle after Wednesday's bullish close. The spot is trading near 0.6249 at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.
USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell
USD/JPY has been holding in consolidation and ranged sideways between 108.60 and 109.10 overnight. Fed's Powell and US jobs will be the final scheduled catalysts for the holiday-shortened week.
WTI holding form around $26bbls ahead of OPEC+
WTI crude sliding below key $26 handle ahead of OPEC+. The market was supported on Wednesday in New York with a weekly decline in crude production as well as the anticipation of production cuts as a consequence of OPEC+ meeting today.
Gold: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA
Gold prices remain mildly positive near $1,647 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal remain in the small range after stepping back from Tuesday’s high. Buyers look for an upside break of the triangle resistance, 50-HMA.
What to expect from OPEC and G20
Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there could be a COVID-19 turnaround next week.