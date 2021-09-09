WTI drops to test the week's lows, bears eye break of critical support

- US oil is falling in a hard hourly spike in New York.
- Oil stockpiles were reported to have dropped by 1.5 million barrels.
WTI is falling in New York losing over 2% at the time of writing and has scored a low of $67.60 so far, dropping from a high of $69.86.
In recent trade, oil stockpiles were reported to have dropped by 1.5 million barrels to 423.9 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 3, the Energy Information Administration said.
Supplies were about 6% lower than the five-year average for this time of year.
Markets were expecting a decline of 4.6 million barrels, according to Investing.com. A week earlier, inventories slid by 7.2 million barrels.
The EIA said gasoline supplies decreased by 7.2 million barrels, about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.
This compares to last weeks data whereby gas stockpiles increased by 1.3 million barrels. Distillate fuel inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels, about 12% below their five-year average, compared with a decline of 1.7 million barrels a week earlier.
Meanwhile, crude imports dropped by 500,000 barrels per day last week to an average of 5.8 million barrels. Imports averaged about 6.2 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, 12% above the prior-year print.
Gasoline production was 10.1 million barrels, up from 9.9 million barrels a week earlier, while distillate output was 4.2 million barrels, decreasing from 4.8 million previously.
Meanwhile, global mobility is also firming.
Analysts at TD Securities explained that this is fueling a binge in Chinese oil demand as gasoline output soars, with domestic refiners raising runs to meet local demand.
''After all, the potentially devastating delta-variant risks to global energy demand have proved benign, as China's 'Zero-Covid' strategy managed to quickly contain the outbreak, while lockdowns are being rolled back in Asia, supporting higher global mobility and fueling the ongoing recovery in energy demand.''
Meanwhile, the analysts noted that Hurricane Ida is still crippling output in the Gulf Coast, but said the upside for energy markets resides in supply risks, with ''Iran’s new government signalling a hardline approach by dramatically increased production of highly-enriched uranium, while Libya's newly formed interim government readies for a scheduled election this year.''
WTI technical analysis
The price is testing the daily support and pressured below the daily dynamic resistance. through the 69 figure.
A break of support of the $67 figure opens risk towards $65.
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.71
|Today Daily Change
|-1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.14
|Today daily open
|69.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.35
|Daily SMA50
|69.71
|Daily SMA100
|68.6
|Daily SMA200
|62.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.56
|Previous Daily Low
|68.14
|Previous Weekly High
|70.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.02
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
