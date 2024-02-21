WTI drops to near $76.50 on oil demand uncertainty, Houthis attacks on Israeli vessel

- WTI price extends losses on uncertainty over oil demand due to higher interest rates.
- Iran-led Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli cargo vessel, the MSC Silver.
- United States once again vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council regarding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price extends its losses for the third successive session on Wednesday. WTI price trades around $76.50 per barrel during the European hours. Crude oil prices decline as market caution grows amid diminishing expectations for early interest rate cuts worldwide. The prospect of higher borrowing costs is expected to dampen global economic activity, consequently reducing demand for oil.
Additionally, Geopolitical conflict in the Middle East leads to concerns about supply disruptions, causing investors to pay higher premiums for futures contracts as a hedge against potential supply shocks. As a result, oil companies are opting to sell crude oil now rather than storing it for future months.
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli cargo vessel, the MSC Silver, in the Gulf of Aden. The Houthi leader stated on Tuesday that further attacks on Israel were planned, potentially targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. On Monday, the Houthi group launched additional drone and missile strikes on four shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the United States once again vetoed a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. This action blocked a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Washington is advocating for the Security Council to adopt a resolution linking a ceasefire to the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas.
US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change and American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the week ending on February 16 will be released later in the North American session.
WTI US OIL: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|77.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.12
|Daily SMA50
|74.14
|Daily SMA100
|76.7
|Daily SMA200
|77.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.48
|Previous Daily Low
|76.77
|Previous Weekly High
|78.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.51
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs
The Australian Dollar posted minuscule gains on Wednesday against the US Dollar, after the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes emphasized policymakers remain hesitant to begin to ease policy. Therefore, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6550, down by 0.02% as the Asian session begins.
EUR/USD drifts into Wednesday's top end after Fed Minutes, markets pivot to PMI wait
EUR/USD drifted into the midrange before a late break into the high side on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) published its latest Minutes which showed policymakers continue to remain focused on downside risks.
Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes
The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.
Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate
Bitcoin price consolidation continues to stretch but steadily leans in favor of the downside. This is expected as markets tend to not wait that long. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s firm MicroStrategy is making headlines with a possible listing in the S&P 500.
Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus
Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16.