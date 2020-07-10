WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast

- WTI weighed down growing coronavirus concerns.
- IEA oil demand forecasts fail to impress oil bulls.
- US oil on track to book nearly 3% weekly loss.
WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.
Having failed to sustain above the 41 level earlier this week, the sellers have returned with pomp and show, especially with the coronavirus risks resurging alongside. The record rise in virus cases across the US stats and localized lockdowns in most global hotspots have watered down on a quicker economic rebound hope.
Doubts over the global economic recovery undermine the oil demand growth outlook, exacerbating the pain in the black gold. The US oil remains on track to book about a 3% weekly loss. Meanwhile, US-China trade tensions combined with the brewing political uncertainty in the US also weighs on the higher-yielding oil.
Amid looming virus risks, oil bulls ignored the latest report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA), in which it raised the oil demand growth forecast for this year while weighing in the COVID-19 resurgence.
Also, the optimism over the signs of recovery in the US fuel demand was negated by the global growth concerns, keeping the bulls at bay. Attention now turns towards the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting scheduled on July 15 for fresh updates on the oil output cuts policy.
In the meantime, markets will look forward to the US virus updates, PPI and drilling activity data for fresh trading impetus.
WTI technical levels to watch
“A short-term uptrend line has been breached out which is flashing the downside signal for the time being. The RSI is also turned down from the overbought territory and a bearish crossover on the MACD indicator is also flashing the sell signal. The Red SAR dots also favoring the bears and providing them full strength to fall. The $30 is a strong support level followed by $27.80 whereas $40 is key resistance followed by $41.50,” explains Harish Shahi, an Independent Analyst.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.56
|Today daily open
|39.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.33
|Daily SMA50
|34.83
|Daily SMA100
|32.92
|Daily SMA200
|44.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.09
|Previous Daily Low
|39.4
|Previous Weekly High
|40.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.6
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.
XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800
After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.
WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast
WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.