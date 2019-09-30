WTI drops over 1% to test $ 55 mark on oil demand growth concerns

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil bears cheer trade woes-led oil demand growth concerns.
  • Focus on geopolitical and trade updates ahead of US weekly supplies data.

WTI (futures on Nymex) resumed its last week’s decline and hit fresh session lows just ahead of the 55 handle, as the bears regained poise amid rising concerns over the demand for the fuel, as the global economic growth continues to weaken, in the face of US-China trade war.

WTI: Will it close the Saudi attack-led bullish opening gap?

The barrel of WTI extended losses in the European trading amid mixed market sentiment, as traders digest the latest development around the US-China trade scenario and refrain from placing big bets on the higher-yielding oil, in absence of growing trade uncertainty. Trump officials weighing limits on US investors portfolio flows into China - Bloomberg

Meanwhile, improving Chinese manufacturing sector failed to lift the China slowdown fears and continued to weigh on the oil demand outlook for the world’s no.2 oil consumer, China. Last Friday, The International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief BIrol said that the agency was looking to cut the 2019 global oil demand growth forecast if the global economy weakens further.

Looking ahead, the broader market sentiment will continue to play a key role in the oil-price action, against the backdrop of the US-China trade uncertainty. Markets also eagerly await the US weekly Crude Stocks data for a fresh trading impetus, as they ignored the latest warning by the Saudi Crown Prince on Iran.

WTI Levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 55.27
Today Daily Change -0.64
Today Daily Change % -1.14
Today daily open 56.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.98
Daily SMA50 56.03
Daily SMA100 56.72
Daily SMA200 56.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.96
Previous Daily Low 54.97
Previous Weekly High 59.37
Previous Weekly Low 54.97
Previous Monthly High 58.02
Previous Monthly Low 50.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 58
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.04

 

  

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

