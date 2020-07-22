WTI drops over 1% to test $41 amid risk-aversion, ahead of EIA

- Risk-off mood exacerbates the pain in WTI.
- Oil pressured by a big build in the US crude inventories.
- Focus on US-China woes, virus and EIA crude stocks data.
WTI (futures on Nymex) is off the lows but remains on the back foot above the 41 level amid the downbeat market mood.
At the press time, the US oil trades at 41.50, still down 1.05% on the day. The black gold hit a daily low of 41.14 after the selling pressure intensified on the deterioration of the risk sentiment.
Fresh US-China tensions over the closure of Beijing’s consulate in Houston, as the US accused China of stealing the intellectual property (IP), dampened the market mood and sent the risk trades tumbling.
S&P 500 futures dropped nearly 0.60% below 3,250 level, in a kneejerk reaction while the safe-haven, US dollar, rebounded to near 95.40 region. The knock in the appetite for the higher-yielding assets exacerbated the pain in the black gold.
The barrel of WTI was already pressured by a bigger-than-expected build in the US crude stockpiles, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday. The API data showed that the US crude inventories rose last week by 7.5 million barrels, against expectations for a draw of 2.1 million barrels, per Reuters.
Meanwhile, the continued surge in the coronavirus cases globally and the looming risks to economic recovery also added to the bearish bias in oil. Looking ahead, oil traders will continue to pay close attention to the developments around the US-China issue and virus updates.
The US crude inventories data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (API) will be closely eyed for fresh direction in the prices.
WTI technical levels to watch
“Sellers’ dominance past-$41.37 will attack $41.00 and the monthly support line, currently around $40.00. It should, however, be noted that the commodity’s further declines below $40.00 will aim for the monthly bottom around $38.70. Buyers may again target $42.00 and the recent tops near $42.50 during the further rise.,” explains Anil Panchal, FXStreet’s Analyst.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|41.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.19
|Daily SMA50
|37.43
|Daily SMA100
|32.16
|Daily SMA200
|44.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.52
|Previous Daily Low
|40.77
|Previous Weekly High
|41.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.3
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.