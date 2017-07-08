WTI drops over -1% in Europe as rising output weighs

WTI drops over -1% in Europe as rising output weighsBy Dhwani Mehta
Oil futures on NYMEX extended its consolidative mode near 9-week tops into a fourth day on Monday, having faced stiff resistances near $ 49.70 levels on several occasions.
Over the last hour, the black gold came under aggressive selling pressure, after the European traders looked past the US jobs & rigs data-led renewed optimism, as concerns over rising production levels across the globe continue to haunt the markets.
However, further losses appear capped as the sentiment could remain buoyed by bullish US drilling activity report, which showed that the US drillers cut one oil rig in the week to Aug. 4, bringing the total count down to 765.
Also, the ongoing corrective mode in the US dollar against its main competitors could also lend some support to the USD-sensitive oil. A weaker US dollar makes the USD-denominated commodity less expensive for the holders in foreign currencies and vice-versa.
Focus now remains on the weekly US supplies data due out on Tuesday and Wednesday for fresh direction. At the time of writing, WTI skids -1.13% to $ 49.01 while Brent drops -1.24% to $ 51.83.
WTI technical levels
The resistances are aligned at $ 49.64/70 (intermittent tops), $ 50 (psychological levels), and $ 50.43 (Aug 1 high) while supports are located at $ 48.11/48 (20-DMA/ round number), $ 47.60 (100-DMA), $ 46.19 (50-DMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.