WTI drops from $80.00 as focus shifts to US Inflation for further guidance

- The oil price has sensed selling interest after reaching near $80.00.
- Russia announced an oil production cut by 5% of its total output in retaliation against the price cap by G7 countries.
- A surprise jump in the US inflationary pressures might trigger volatility ahead.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $80.00 in the Asian session. The oil price has dropped as investors have shifted their focus toward the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Tuesday.
The oil price witnessed a buying interest on Friday after Russia announced a cut in the oil supply to retaliate against price caps imposed by G7 countries to restrict Moscow from funding its war essentials against Ukraine. Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak announced that the nation will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) which accords 5% of its output in March.
The United States Treasury Department has been reiterating that it aims to limit Kremlin’s earnings on each barrel in order to squeeze Moscow’s funding for the war in Ukraine while ensuring Russian oil supplies reach markets that need them.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the verge of extending its three-day high above 103.35 in the Asian session on expectations that the US inflation data will deliver a surprise jump amid the tight labor market. Although, the consensus is favoring a decline in the annual headline inflation to 5.8% from the former release of 6.5% and core inflation to 5.4% vs. 5.85 released earlier.
Apart from that, the expression of deflation from China’s CPI report released last week indicates that the recovery mode in the second-largest economy after the lifting of pandemic controls is quite slow. The economy will take sufficient time in achieving the pre-pandemic growth rate. This could trim optimism over a sheer recovery in the oil demand.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|80.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.9
|Daily SMA50
|77.47
|Daily SMA100
|80.86
|Daily SMA200
|90.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.48
|Previous Daily Low
|77.64
|Previous Weekly High
|80.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pokes 0.6900 amid anxiety over unidentified objects
AUD/USD sellers attack the 0.6900 support amid market’s cautious mood during early Monday, after surprisingly ignoring the US Dollar strength to post weekly gains in the last.
EUR/USD: Sellers attack 1.0660 key support at monthly low
EUR/USD bears roll up their sleeves while poking the short-term key support around 1.0660 during Monday’s Asian session, following a two-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s bearish performance could be linked to the previous week’s downside break of the 50-DMA.
Gold shows volatility contraction above $1,860 ahead of US Inflation
Gold price is demonstrating a decline in volatility ahead of the United States inflation data for fresh impetus. The precious metal is displaying a back-and-forth motion above $1,860.00, however, the downside looks favored.
SEC to sue stablecoin issuer Paxos over Binance USD
Paxos Trust Company, a New York-based financial institution and technology company specializing in blockchain, is reportedly another target for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
CPI: The wrecking ball
Given the hawkish tone to last week's Fedspeak, all eyes will be on Tuesday's CPI report for January. Traders will think a more robust CPI print would look less like a one-off and more like part of a trend, which could have a more pronounced impact on the market's view of the terminal.