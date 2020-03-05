WTI drops briefly below $46 mark amid risk-off, ahead of OPEC decision

- WTI weighed down by coronavirus-led broad market sell-off.
- OPEC+ cuts expectations keep the bulls hopeful.
- Next of relevance remains the OPEC+ decision and coronavirus news.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extended declines and hit a fresh three-day low of 45.89 in the last minutes before rising back above the 46 handle. Despite the quick pullback, the US oil still remains 1.30% weaker on the day.
The black gold continues to trade in the red for the third consecutive session on Thursday, mainly hit by broad risk-aversion, as concerns over global economic growth due to the coronavirus outbreak intensify and risk affecting the demand for oil and its products.
Further, the barrel of WTI also remains weighed down by increased nervousness, ahead of the OPEC+ press conference on the decision to extend the oil output cuts to shore up the prices.
Earlier today, WTI spiked briefly above $ 47 mark on reports that the OPEC+ likely agreed on 1.5 million bpd output cut. However, the confirmation about the same is still due, keeping the bulls on the edge.
Kazakhstan Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said that the OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers have not yet reached a consensus on the parameters of an extension on their oil output deal.
Rising US crude supplies and reduced demand for higher-yielding assets, in the wake of growing coronavirus risks, also collaborate with the bearish sentiment seen around the commodity.
Markets now look forward to the key OPEC+ decision and Baker Hughes US Oil Rigs Count data for fresh cues while the virus-related headlines will continue to play a pivotal role.
WTI technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|46.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.85
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.80
|Today daily open
|47.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|50.35
|Daily SMA50
|54.66
|Daily SMA100
|55.95
|Daily SMA200
|55.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.5
|Previous Daily Low
|46.75
|Previous Weekly High
|53.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.95
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|49.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes fresh yearly high near 1.1230 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD trades close to the yearly high of 1.1224 amid broad US dollar weakness, as the market mood worsens due to the coronavirus crisis. Investors are worried after California announced an emergency and the disease continues spreading.
GBP/USD: Further upside remains capped below 1.2950
GBP/USD consolidates the latest uptick below 1.2950 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates amid coronavirus outbreak. Broad US dollar weakness amid falling US Treasury yields also aids the upside.
10-year US T-bond yield at new record lows, financial-heavy DJIA erases more than 3%
As flight-to-safety continues to dominate the financial markets on Thursday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its slide and touched a fresh all-time low of 0.902% during the American session.
Gold is shining as risk sentiment sours
Gold is nearly 2% higher on the session as stocks sell-off and the USD weakens. There is a key resistance nearby if the bulls can manage to keep up this momentum.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.