- WTI has dropped in the last two days 3% on speculations about future Federal Reserve rate hikes.
- US crude oil inventories dropped, putting a lid on WTI’s fall.
- WTI Price Analysis: Further downside is expected below $74.00.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, falls 0.93% as Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day testify in the US Congress ended. The aftermath leaves the US Dollar (USD) gaining, US Treasury bond yields up, and speculations for a 50 bps rate hike at the Fed’s upcoming meeting looming. At the time of typing, WTI is trading at $76.44 PB.
Oil prices extended its losses based on hawkish commentary by Fed Chief Jerome Powell, who said that rates would peak higher than expected and at a faster pace if needed. The greenback appreciated sharply and jumped more than 1%, spurring WTI’s 3% fall.
US crude oil inventories fell 1.7 million last week, exceeding estimates for a 395K drop, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) agency.
Oil demand is expected to increase based on China’s reopening. Barclays lowered its WTI forecast from $94.00 a barrel to $87.00. “(We) expect the continued recovery in civil aviation demand in China and neighboring countries, a stabilization in industrial activity, and slower non-OPEC+ supply growth to drive the oil market balance into a deficit later this year,” Barclays analysts added.
At a Houston meeting, oil officials discussed how tight the supply was. Angola’s oil and gas chief said OPEC did not have to raise production to compensate for Russia’s half-a-million-barrel-per-day reduction.
WTI Technical analysis
WTI consolidates at around the $74.00-$78.00 range, with the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) overlapping against each other. Contrarily, the 100 and 200-day EMAs, at 80.31 and 83.90, respectively, hover above WTI’s spot price, maintaining the bias tilted downwards. Traders should know that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifted bearish while the Rate of Change (RoC) followed suit.
For a bearish continuation, WTI needs to clear $74.00. Once done, the next support would be the February 22 daily low at 73.83, followed by the February 6 low at 72.30, before testing the YTD low of $70.10. Conversely, WTI needs to clear the $77.51-$78.03 area, the confluence of the 20/50-day EMAs. A breach of that area will expose the 100-day EMA at $80.31.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.19
|Today daily open
|77.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.76
|Daily SMA50
|78
|Daily SMA100
|79.68
|Daily SMA200
|87.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.99
|Previous Daily Low
|77.16
|Previous Weekly High
|79.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.05
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near multi-day low below 0.6600 ahead of China inflation
AUD/USD holds its place on the bear’s radar, after an initial attempt to leave the zone, as it stays depressed near 0.6590 amid early Thursday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair tried paring weekly losses at the lowest levels in four months during early Wednesday amid sluggish markets.
EUR/USD support structure stands in the way of a full blown breakout
EUR/USD was little changed at 1.0547 but it fell to 1.0524 was trading just above this year's low of 1.04820 reached on Jan. 6. after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered no major surprises on his second day of testimony before Congress and as investors waited for jobs data on Friday.
Gold bears eye break of $1,800 and 200 DMA
Gold prices fell for a second day on Wednesday although markets stabilised following yesterday’s rout as traders await the February Nonfarm Payrolls this week and Consumer Price Index data next week. US jobs market data is eyed as next key catalyst.
Gemini denies reports of “cutting ties” with JPMorgan
Gemini made headlines in the wee hours of Thursday after the exchange platform became the subject of rumors following the release of a report. However, the Cameron Winklevoss-managed company was quick to react, sparing no time in denying the rumors.
Powell back in focus while the BoC keep rates steady
Central banks continue to dominate, with Powell struggling to contain the impact of yesterday’s appearance and the BoC opting to shift to a neutral monetary policy stance.