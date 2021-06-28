WTI drops below $73 as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting

- Crude oil prices rose more than 3% last week.
- WTI came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session.
- OPEC+ will decide on its output strategy on Thursday.
Crude oil prices rose for the fifth straight week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 3.6%. Although WTI extended its rally to a fresh multi-year high of $74.42 on Monday, it lost its traction during the American trading hours and was last seen losing 1.3%on the day at $72.98.
Eyes on OPEC+ meeting
Last week, several news outlets reported that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+, was looking to ramp up its production by 500,000 barrels per day when they meet on Thursday.
However, Reuters said on Monday that OPEC forecasts were pointing to an oil supply deficit of 1.5 million barrels per day in August and in the rest of 2021, suggesting that the production increase could be larger than expected. This development seems to be weighing on crude oil prices.
Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, the American Petroleum Institue's and the US Energy Information Administration's weekly crude oil stock data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.31
|Today daily open
|73.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.65
|Daily SMA50
|66.86
|Daily SMA100
|64.04
|Daily SMA200
|54.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.93
|Previous Daily Low
|72.64
|Previous Weekly High
|74.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.69
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
