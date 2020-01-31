WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows

- WTI loses further traction and breaches $52.00.
- Crude oil is closing its worst January since 1991.
- US oil rig count will close the docket later in the session.
Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.
WTI weaker on coronavirus, supplies, looks to data
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate is down for the fourth consecutive week so far, losing more than 15% this month and on its way to close the worst January since 1991. It is worth mentioning that prices shed more than 21% if we factor in the yearly high near $66.00 mark (January 8th).
Earlier today, crude oil was trading on a firmer note following results from the Chinese manufacturing PMI. Gains, however, were ephemeral. As usual in past weeks, traders’ sentiment remains heavily affected by the ongoing developments from the Wuhan coronavirus and its probable impact on the Chinese and global economies.
These jitters seem to be more than enough to offset any positive driver coming from the potential extension of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement currently in play or even the likeliness of deeper cuts.
Also collaborating with the downside in prices and the sour sentiment appears the persistent build in US crude oil supplies, as per the latest weekly report by the EIA out last Wednesday.
All in all, it looks like crude prices will need a really strong and serious catalyst – such as a shock from the demand side or fresh geopolitical effervescence – in order to motivate a change of heart among traders and the subsequent reversion of the bearish trend.
Later in the NA session, driller Baker Hughes will publish its usual weekly report on US oil rig count.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is retreating 2.34% at $51.70 and a breach of $51.61 (2020 low Jan.31) would aim for $51.06 (monthly low Oct.3 2019) and finally $50.47 (monthly low Aug.7 2019). On the flip side, the next up barrier is located at $54.35 (weekly high Jan.29) seconded by $57.17 (200-day SMA) and then $58.37 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains strength around 1.1060 despite upbeat Michigan
The EUR/USD pair continues trading at weekly highs, despite the final version of the Michigan Consumer Confidence survey was upwardly revised to 99.8 from 99.1. Risk-related trading prevails.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Union’s farewell
As Brexit becomes a fact, and the dollar stands out of the market’s favor, GBP/USD advances, currently trading above 1.3150, its highest for this week.
Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit
The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh knockdown as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly spreading outside China, with Thailand confirming its first coronavirus case of local person-to-person transmission.
WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows
Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.