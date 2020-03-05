WTI drops below $47 despite OPEC seen approving significant oil output cut

Citing some sources familiar with the discussion, Reuters reports that the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen approving significant oil output cut at its two-day meeting Vienna, starting later on Thursday.

The sources said that the OPEC is still waiting for signals from Russia.

The OPEC members have gathered to discuss the deepening oil output cuts by 600k barrels per day (bpd) to ramp up crude oil prices, beaten down by the coronavirus-led global demand concerns.

Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh said in the last minutes, "The amount of oil production cut is not agreed yet, must be discussed. We will try to find a way to help the oil market stabilize."

WTI extends the drop below $47

The barrel of WTI is seen extending its latest decline to $46.50, as the renewed risk-aversion wave combined nervousness ahead of the OPEC decision keep the bulls at bay.

The black gold sheds 0.70%, trading at the lowest levels in three days, as the sellers now the 46 support area.