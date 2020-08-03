WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

  • WTI extends slide after closing previous week in red.
  • OPEC+ is set to ramp up its output from August.
  • Rising coronavirus cases globally revive concerns over demand outlook.

Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.

Eyes on US PMI data

A combination of concerns around an uneven recovery in global oil demand and rising crude oil output forces oil to remain on the back foot at the start of the new week.

The rising number of confirmed coronavirus infections around the globe, especially in several European countries such as Spain and the UK, suggests that the energy demand is likely to remain lacklustre in the second half of the year. On the other hand, OPEC+, which agreed to lower its production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from May, is set to reduce its output to 7.7 million bpd from August to December.

Later in the day, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be looked upon for fresh impetus. If the data comes in worse-than-expected and shows a contraction in the manufacturing sector's economic activity, the WTI could extend its daily slide during the American session.

Technical levels to watch for 

WTI

Overview
Today last price 39.93
Today Daily Change -0.64
Today Daily Change % -1.58
Today daily open 40.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.9
Daily SMA50 39.03
Daily SMA100 32.17
Daily SMA200 43.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.7
Previous Daily Low 39.82
Previous Weekly High 41.99
Previous Weekly Low 39.1
Previous Monthly High 42.52
Previous Monthly Low 38.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 40.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 41.79

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

