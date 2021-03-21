WTI drops back below $61.00 as market sentiment sours

- WTI fades Friday’s recovery moves, stays depressed around intraday low.
- Risk-off extends as virus woes join reflation fears and Turkey’s political drama.
- Saudi-Iran tussle, Venezuela’s blast in pipeline tract fails recall bulls amid fading recovery hopes.
WTI flirts with an intraday low of around $61.00, down 0.65% on a day, after edging lower at the weekly open. In doing so, the oil benchmark fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves as risk-off mood weighs on the commodities.
While tracing the downbeat sentiment, the return of the coronavirus (COVID-19) risks in the European Union (EU) countries and challenges to further easy money policies by the global central banks seem to take the lead. Germany is up for extending the virus-led lockdown to April whereas the Fed’s verdict to let the Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) concession expire at the end of March, as planned, suggest liquidity crunch and probable tapering.
It should, however, be noted that the Saudi-Iran tussle and blast in pipeline track in Venezuela couldn’t keep the oil bulls on the table as global markets remain skeptical of economic recovery.
Other than the risk catalysts, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) steady oil demand forecast for 2021 also challenges the black gold traders off-late.
Looking forward, the US dollar moves and risk news should be given major attention for near-term direction. Among the risk news, virus and the central bank moves seem to take the driver’s seat.
Technical analysis
Failures to extend bounce off 50-day SMA, currently around $58.80, favor WTI sellers. Alternatively, oil buyers need to cross the 21-day SMA level of $63.00 before eyeing the monthly resistance line near $64.65.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78%
|Today daily open
|61.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|63.17
|Daily SMA50
|58.46
|Daily SMA100
|51.83
|Daily SMA200
|46.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.78
|Previous Daily Low
|59.01
|Previous Weekly High
|66.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.33
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
