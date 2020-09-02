WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data

- US dollar rebound drags WTI lower from above $43 levels.
- Iraq exemption from OPEC+ deal likely weighs on the US oil.
- Focus shifts to US ADP jobs and EIA crude stocks change data.
The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.
The US oil reverses a major portion of the intraday gains and wallows near-daily lows of $42.81, as the US dollar extends the rebound from the dovish Fed-induced massive sell-off. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil expensive for foreign buyers.
Meanwhile, Iraqi Oil Minister HE Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael’s announcement that they are seeking an exemption from the OPEC and its allies (OPEC) output cut deal during the first quarter of 2021 also adds to the downward pressure on the black gold.
Despite the latest leg down, the higher-yielding WTI continues to find support from the risk-on rally in the global equities, courtesy of the renewed optimism over the global economic recovery after the manufacturing surveys around the world showed expansion last month.
Additionally, a big drop in the US crude inventories, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday, limits the downside in the commodity. The latest API data showed that the US crude stockpiles fell by 6.4 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 28.
Markets now look forward to the US ADP employment data for fresh dollar trades while the official US government inventory data due to be published the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will also have a significant impact on WTI.
WTI technical levels to watch
“WTI Crude holding below 200-day moving average resistance at 4300/20 targets 4260/40. A break below here is a sell signal initially targeting last week's low at 4160/45. There's resistance at 4300/20 but many spike highs at 4343, 4357, 4368 & 4378. All showing bulls getting beaten when they try to get prices to break higher. Therefore, bulls need a clear break above 4380. A break above here is a medium-term buy signal, initially targeting 4480/4500,” Jason Sen at DayTradeIdeas.com noted.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|43.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.69
|Daily SMA50
|41.4
|Daily SMA100
|35.72
|Daily SMA200
|42.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.56
|Previous Daily Low
|42.88
|Previous Weekly High
|43.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.3
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|42.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1850 amid ECB comments, dollar correction
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, falling further away from the peak above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. German retail sales missed estimates. ADP NFP and Fed speakers are awaited.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.3350 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, extending its fall from the highs as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
Gold slides to session lows, below $1960 level
Gold extended the previous day’s retracement slide from near two-week tops. A modest USD strength, risk-on mood exerted some pressure on the commodity. Expectations of lower interest rates in the US might help limit any deeper losses.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data
The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.