WTI drops as European vaccine woes knock sentiment

- WTI has been on the back foot in recent trade as European nations have been halting rollouts of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
- WTI is now back in the mid-$64.00s from Asia Pacific levels close to $66.50.
Front-month futures for the American grade of sweet light crude oil (called WTI) have been trading on the back foot these last few hours, with prices dropping from Asia Pacific session highs of close to $66.50 to current levels around the $64.50 mark, meaning WTI is now down close to $1.0 on the day or around 1.6%. Crude oil bears will now be targeting a move back to last week’s low in the mid-$63.00s, though such a move might offer an opportunity to longer-term dip buyers who may want to target a longer-term grind back towards recent highs at close to the $68.00 level.
Driving the day
The main story of the session thus far has been an unfolding panic in Europe regarding the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid growing concerns that the vaccine is linked to an increased risk of developing life-threatening blood clots. The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been falling like dominoes across EU nations; over the weekend, Irish and Dutch health authorities halted the rollout of the vaccine, following in the footsteps of Spanish, Norwegian and Danish authorities who halted rollouts in the days before. Now Italy, France and Germany have stopped vaccinations – the German vaccine regulatory agency said that more thrombotic events (i.e. blood clots in veins) have been reported since Thursday following vaccination by the AstraZeneca jab.
UK and global health authorities, as well as AstraZeneca themselves, maintain the safety of the vaccine, but nonetheless, Monday’s developments do seem to have delivered a modest blow to confidence and hence crude oil markets are suffering, in tandem with some minor downside being seen in global equity markets (major US and European equity indices are nursing losses across the board).
In terms of other relevant news flow for crude oil markets on Monday, there has not been much of note. Key events later in the week, such as Tuesday’s US Retail Sales data release and Wednesday’s FOMC meeting will be the major demand-side events to watch, while weekly crude oil inventory numbers will, as ever, also be key to watch.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.65
|Today Daily Change
|-1.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.54
|Today daily open
|65.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.41
|Daily SMA50
|57.17
|Daily SMA100
|50.55
|Daily SMA200
|45.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.21
|Previous Daily Low
|65.4
|Previous Weekly High
|67.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.11
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD stable above 1.3900 in a quiet start to the week
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains above 1.3900, pretty much flat for the day. Mildly stronger US dollar having a limited impact on the pair.
Additional gains are likely if $1,720 support continues to hold
Gold is edging higher following Friday's decisive rebound. 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1% on Monday. Key support for XAU/USD is located at $1,720.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.