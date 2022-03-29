- Two-way price action in energy markets following peace talk headlines between Russia and Ukraine.
- WTI falls on the prospects of a cease-fire but rallies due to sceptism.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were starting out on the back foot again but managed to stage a recovery from below the US$100 level at the $98.54 spot following traction in Russian & Ukraine peace talks. Russia said it will reduce military activity around the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv.
Spot WTI crude oil rallied to a high of $107.81 while for May delivery, the futures closed down US$1.72 to settle at US$104.24 per barrel after earlier touching US$98.44. May Brent crude, the global benchmark, was last seen down US$2.15 to US$110.33.
The moves in oil prices were counterintuitive to the prospect that a ceasefire could be around the corner. Russia indicated the talks could pave the way for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. However, this initially saw Brent crude fall to USD106/bbl, down from USD120/bbl last week.
Coldwater, however, was poured over the good news by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who expressed scepticism about Russia’s promise to de-escalate its military operations around Kyiv. ''The market is also grappling with the impact of lockdowns in China which are weighing on crude oil demand. A sharp slowdown in mobility in Shanghai, which accounts for 4% of China’s oil consumption, could lower overall consumption in China,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''OPEC members continued to strike a cautious tone ahead of this week’s meeting. Saudi Arabia and UAE have suggested it doesn’t see the need to accelerate output increases, with several ministers highlighting how their production strategy has stabilised the oil market.''
Meanwhile, with regards to the peace talks, analysts at TD securities said, ''while these factors certainly tame some of the bullish factors present in the crude market, they are unlikely to completely undo the vast array of supply risks that come with self-sanctioning and extremely stretched spare capacity. ..
''Furthermore,'' the analysts added, ''China's zero-Covid strategy may once again translate into a short-lived but sharp hit to mobility, which could in turn boost prices as demand recovers in the aftermath. Despite the knee-jerk correction, the set-up is still ripe for higher energy prices.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.39
|Today Daily Change
|1.71
|Today Daily Change %
|1.67
|Today daily open
|102.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.17
|Daily SMA50
|96.22
|Daily SMA100
|85.65
|Daily SMA200
|79.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.79
|Previous Daily Low
|102.02
|Previous Weekly High
|115.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.52
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|118.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gets a late boost from US indexes
The AUD/USD pair struggled to post gains on Tuesday but managed to post modest gains, now trading at around 0.7510. A late run in US markets provided support, alongside gold recovery.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1070 as Wall Street extends rally
The EUR/USD pair trades just ahead of the 1.1100 level, holding on to substantial gains amid hopes for a diplomatic solution in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. US yield curve temporarily inverted.
Gold is underpinned by uncertainty over Ukraine crisis outlook
The spot gold price (XAU/USD) is stalling at an hourly resistance near $1,920/30 while Russia promised at the peace talks in Istanbul to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.
Crypto markets hold off sellers as bulls keep charging
Bitcoin price keeps pushing higher, denying bears their selling opportunities. Ethereum price may not stop until it hits $4,000. XRP price continues to move towards $1.
Is the US going to get into a recession?
The consumer is two-thirds of the US economy and if we are going to get a recession, first we have to see a change in consumer behavior. So far we are not seeing that.