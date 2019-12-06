WTI drops 2% to test $ 52 mark on trade worries, rising US crude stocks

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Sold-off into US-China trade woes-led risk-off, swelling US crude inventories.
  • Technical set up points to negative bias, as oil prices hold below 200-DMA.
  • Eyes US EIA crude stocks data and trade developments for the next direction.

The downward spiral in WTI (futures on Nymex) accelerated in early Europe, sending the prices nearly 2% lower to test the 52.00 support zone.

The bears extended control and sold-off the higher-yielding oil amid escalating US-China trade tensions, as markets remain wary over a trade deal likely to be reached when both countries’ leaders meeting later this month at the G20 Summit in Japan.

Moreover, the global demand growth forecast downgrade by the EIA combined with an unexpected rise in the US crude stockpiles also keeps the bearish grip intact around the black gold.

The EIA lowered its 2019 world oil demand growth forecast by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.22 million bpd. Meanwhile, the US API data showed that the US crude inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels in the week ended June 7 to 482.8 million barrels when compared with expectations for a decrease of 481,000 barrels.

Further, the barrel of WTI continues to remain below the 200 – SMA on the daily sticks, suggesting that the risks remain exposed to the downside. Markets now await the US EIA weekly crude stockpiles report due to be published later today at 1430 GMT for fresh trading opportunities.  

WTI Technical Levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 52.26
Today Daily Change -0.84
Today Daily Change % -1.58
Today daily open 53.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.62
Daily SMA50 61.07
Daily SMA100 58.83
Daily SMA200 59.11
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.21
Previous Daily Low 53.13
Previous Weekly High 54.68
Previous Weekly Low 50.72
Previous Monthly High 63.97
Previous Monthly Low 53.13
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 53.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

