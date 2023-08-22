WTI dips below the $80.00 mark amid the fear of higher interest rates, China’s economic woes

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $79.98 mark so far on Tuesday. WTI prices remains under pressure for the second consecutive day as the prospects for Chinese demand diminish and the odds for an additional rate hike by Federal Reserve (Fed) increased. On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) slashed its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) for one year by a smaller margin than anticipated. Chinese central bank decided to cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.45% from 3.55% and maintained the five-year LPR unchanged at 4.2%. The economic recovery in China has lost momentum and put pressure on authorities to release more fiscal stimulus plans. However, the lack of stimulus measures might exert pressure on WTI prices as China is the major oil consumer in the world. Moreover, despite the strong labor statistics and lower inflation data, market participants are increasing their bets on additional rate rises by the Fed. Investors will look to Friday's speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for direction and perhaps insight into the state of the economy. However, rising interest rates increase borrowing costs, which may dampen economic activity and hence reduce oil demand. Meanwhile, higher oil prices have been supported by tighter supply caused by Saudi Arabia's ongoing voluntary production curbs. According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia has said that it would maintain output at roughly 9 million barrels per day through September, a decrease of around 1 million barrels from August levels. Moving on, oil traders will keep an eye on the American Petroleum Institute's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock and EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending August 18. Also, S&P Global PMIs and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be the highlight of the week. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI price.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.