- WTI price is rebounding as Russian sanctions offset China covid risks.
- Stronger US dollar on aggressive Fed’s tightening could limit the upside.
- WTI price needs to break the range between the 21 and 50-DMAs.
WTI (NYMEX futures) is rebounding above $101.00, having found strong bids once again on the 99.00 level.
The black gold is back in the green zone, despite the risk-off market profile, as the new Western sanctions against Russia over its civilian atrocities in Ukraine are overshadowing the concerns from China’s covid lockdowns.
The city of Shanghai is under extended lockdowns amid the relentless rise in covid cases over the last few weeks. This has fuelled demand concerns for oil and its products from the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, China.
Amidst the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, investors are flocking to the safe-haven US dollar, which may limit the renewed upside in US oil. Also, the dollar is benefiting from the hawkish Fed’s expectations heading into Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.
From a near-term technical perspective, WTI bulls remain hopeful so long as they hold above the upward-sloping 50-Daily Moving Average (SMA) at $98.60.
If the recovery momentum sustains, then the WTI price could look to retest the bearish 21-DMA, now at $104.00.
The next challenge for bulls will be to scale the previous day’s peak of $104.60 convincingly.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, holds below the midline, currently at 48.77. This suggests that the rebound could likely be a temporary one.
If bears take out the critical 50-DMA support, then a sharp sell-off towards the $95.00 level cannot be ruled out.
Further south, the mid-March lows of $92.36 will be on the sellers’ radars.
WTI: Daily chart
WTI: Additional levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97
|Today daily open
|100.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.14
|Daily SMA50
|98.31
|Daily SMA100
|86.95
|Daily SMA200
|80.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.6
|Previous Daily Low
|99.09
|Previous Weekly High
|111.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.94
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0850 on dismal German data, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is extending its drop towards 1.0850, as Germany's Factory Orders disappointed in February. Markets are trading risk-off and the US dollar continues higher, extending the overnight gains on the hawkish Fed outlook and the Ukraine crisis. Fed minutes awaited.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3100 amid damp mood, ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD remains vulnerable amid BOE/Fed policy divergence. Risk-aversion adds to the pain in the GBP/USD pair amid the protracted Ukraine crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed minutes for fresh near-term direction.
Gold continues a subdued performance around $1,920, FOMC minutes eyed
XAU/USD is auctioning in a narrow range of $1,916.00-1,925.28 amid uncertainty over the FOMC minutes release. Gold prices are forming a diamond pattern that signals a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation.
How MATIC price can reach a new all-time high at $3
MATIC price shows signs of exhaustion but is fast approaching a stable support area that could be the key to triggering a run-up to new highs.
Russian sanctions in the face of protracted war
The United States and the European Union are proposing further sanctions against the Kremlin after allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.