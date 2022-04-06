  • WTI price is rebounding as Russian sanctions offset China covid risks.
  • Stronger US dollar on aggressive Fed’s tightening could limit the upside.
  • WTI price needs to break the range between the 21 and 50-DMAs.

WTI (NYMEX futures) is rebounding above $101.00, having found strong bids once again on the 99.00 level.

The black gold is back in the green zone, despite the risk-off market profile, as the new Western sanctions against Russia over its civilian atrocities in Ukraine are overshadowing the concerns from China’s covid lockdowns.

The city of Shanghai is under extended lockdowns amid the relentless rise in covid cases over the last few weeks. This has fuelled demand concerns for oil and its products from the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, China.

Amidst the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, investors are flocking to the safe-haven US dollar, which may limit the renewed upside in US oil. Also, the dollar is benefiting from the hawkish Fed’s expectations heading into Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.

From a near-term technical perspective, WTI bulls remain hopeful so long as they hold above the upward-sloping 50-Daily Moving Average (SMA) at $98.60.

If the recovery momentum sustains, then the WTI price could look to retest the bearish 21-DMA, now at $104.00.

The next challenge for bulls will be to scale the previous day’s peak of $104.60 convincingly.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, holds below the midline, currently at 48.77. This suggests that the rebound could likely be a temporary one.

If bears take out the critical 50-DMA support, then a sharp sell-off towards the $95.00 level cannot be ruled out.

Further south, the mid-March lows of $92.36 will be on the sellers’ radars.

WTI: Daily chart

WTI: Additional levels to watch

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 101.39
Today Daily Change 0.97
Today Daily Change % 0.97
Today daily open 100.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.14
Daily SMA50 98.31
Daily SMA100 86.95
Daily SMA200 80.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.6
Previous Daily Low 99.09
Previous Weekly High 111.79
Previous Weekly Low 96.94
Previous Monthly High 126.51
Previous Monthly Low 92.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.16

 

 

