WTI declines to $90.00 as China screws lockdown curbs, a slowdown in Fed’s rate hike pace buzz

- Oil prices have declined as China’s epidemic concerns have resurged.
- Weak China Trade Balance data have dented the sentiments of market participants.
- More optimism in Fed’s rate slowdown chatter may bring oil bulls back in power.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, dropped to near $90.20 in the Tokyo session. The oil prices have delivered a marginal rebound to $91.00, but still are prone to more downside as China has tightened its lockdown curbs further due to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
The Chinese economy has faced its worst outbreak in the past six months and the administration is committed to maintaining zero Covid-19 to bring prosperity. The continuation of restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines has raised concerns over the extent of manufacturing and related activities.
A decline in the scale of economic activities may trim the oil demand dramatically. Investors should be aware of the fact that China is a leading importer of oil and vulnerable oil demand in China will have a significant impact on oil prices.
In early Asia, weak China Trade Balance data has also raised demand concerns. The exports rose by 7.0% last month vs. 14.8% expected and 10.7% previous while, imports climbed by 6.8% vs. 6.0% expected and 5.2% the prior release.
Apart from that, chances of a slowdown in the current pace of rates hiking by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are buzzing now. An occurrence of the same could bring back optimism in oil prices as global demand would start railing on its track. Firms will focus on expansion plans and oil demand will eventually accelerate.
Meanwhile, chatters over further sanctions on Russia’s oil release are gaining heat. Rally in oil prices could resume as more sanctions on Russia will trigger the situation of a tight oil market.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.77
|Today Daily Change
|-1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.18
|Today daily open
|91.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.64
|Daily SMA50
|85.77
|Daily SMA100
|91.26
|Daily SMA200
|97.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.09
|Previous Daily Low
|87.2
|Previous Weekly High
|92.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.78
|Previous Monthly High
|92.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
