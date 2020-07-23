WTI Crude to move close to $44 after $38/$42 short-term trade range – TDS

Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, analyzes the last inventory data and concludes that with the moderating demand the WTI crude should drift lower. Nonetheless, he expects the black gold to trade near $44 in the end.
Key quotes
“Crude inventories are up a much larger-than-expected 4.89 million bbls (consensus was calling for a draw of 2.2 million). Imports jumped 374k b/d, with exports growing 450k b/d and production was up a modest 100k b/d. Implied demand for crude fell a disappointing 1.3 million bpd.”
“With OPEC+ committing to increase supply to match growing demand, demand slumping likely to the spread of COVID in part of the US and higher inventories, WTI crude could well drift lower from the current $41.47/bbl.”
“With US production not showing additional reductions yet and the rate of demand growth likely improving in the US in the coming weeks, now that authorities have started to seriously encourage measures such as the use of masks to limit COVID spread, prices should move back to the top of the trading range. I expect WTI to trade in a range between $38-42/bbl, in the near-term and then move closer to $44/bbl.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.