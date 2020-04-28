WTI crude target: US$15.00/barrel in Q2; gradual increase in H2 2020 - Wells Fargo

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the magnitude of the OPEC+ producer cuts will likely not be enough to remove excess supply from the market. They expect oil prices to remain subdued through the second quarter and gradually increase later in the year.
Key Quotes:
“Although OPEC+ producers recently took action to cut production, the magnitude of cuts will likely not be sufficient to remove excess supply from the market.”
“Since mid-April, the price of Brent crude is down over 70%, while the price of WTI is down over 80% and traded negative for the first time in history. The fall in WTI has been remarkable and has created unprecedented dynamics in oil markets. While WTI prices have returned to positive territory, storage capacity constraints in the United States should keep WTI prices restrained for now.”
“Global oil prices are an important influence for our economic and currency forecasts, and as of now, the price of crude appears likely to stay near US$15-20/barrel in Q2, before rising gradually later this year. However, upside and downside scenarios do exist, with risks perhaps tilted toward a slower oil price recovery, or perhaps even further downside.”
“Within the G10 space, Canada and Norway are most at risk from significantly lower oil prices. Both economies are likely to contract significantly, with risks tilted towards deeper annual GDP declines than we forecast. In addition, we expect downward pressure to build on their currencies, and currently expect Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone weakness through the end of Q3.”
“We expect G10 central banks to be more focused on the disinflationary impact of low oil prices, which should see most of those central banks maintain a bias toward policy easing over the weeks and months ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.0800 ahead of US critical data
The EUR/USD pair is marginally higher for a second consecutive day, still trading within familiar levels as speculative interest waits for US Q1 GDP, US Federal Reserve announcement.
USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood
The USD/JPY is trading below 107.00, at its lowest in over a month. A cautious optimism weighed on the greenback, as the focus remains on economic re-openings.
Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?
The world paradigm has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only in the way of living, but also in what it’s relevant for economies. Before the coronavirus, a central bank kick-starting its printing machine was bad news.
WTI bulls holding on by the skin of their teeth
The price of a barrel of oil on Tuesday is more anchored than it has been of late, settling into a new norm as markets digest the status quo, while, fundamentally, not much has changed in the past week.
Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction
The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.