WTI crude oil traces dicey markets ahead of FOMC as bears flirt with five-week low near $71.50

- WTI crude oil treads water after positing the biggest daily loss in eight months.
- Mixed plays between anticipated rate hikes and China-led optimism prod Oil traders amid pre-Fed anxiety.
- API inventories, hawkish Fed bets keep energy bears hopeful ahead of WTI crude oil stockpile, FOMC.
WTI crude oil stays depressed at the lowest levels since late March, poked the previous day, as energy bearish make rounds to $71.50 during early Wednesday in Europe. In doing so, the black gold price takes clues from the dicey markets ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Apart from the pre-Fed anxiety, mixed plays between the hopes of more demand from China and fears of higher rates, as well as banking woes, also exert downside pressure on the black gold prices. On the same line could be the weekly Oil inventories per the industry report. That said, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said that the Weekly Crude Oil Stock declined by -3.939M during the week ended on April 28 versus -6.083M prior.
It’s worth noting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised economic forecasts of the Asia-Pacific zone in its latest report while also adding, “Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world's major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India.”
On the other hand, recently upbeat inflation signals from the US keep the Fed hawks hopeful even as the White House blames the US central bank’s higher rates for banking fallouts. Late Tuesday, a top White House (WH) Economist Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told Reuters that the Fed is raising interest rates in the hope of reducing inflation. That is having this negative effect on the banking sector. “Why would we add to that?,” said WH Economist Heather Boushey.
Elsewhere, chatters of no major output cuts from the OPEC+ group during 2023 and likely easing in supply crunch, due to heavy floating of Oil in Moscow, weighs on the Oil price.
On a different page, a Reuters survey found that OPEC oil output fell 190,000 barrels-per day in April, mainly driven by Iraq and Nigeria. Output is set to drop further in May as a new round of voluntary cuts unveiled on April 2 takes effect,” per the news.
Looking forward, weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected -1.0M versus -5.054M, will join the Fed’s announcements to direct intraday Oil prices move.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of an ascending trend line from March 17, now immediate resistance near $74.70, keeps WTI crude oil bears hopeful of breaking the $70.00 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|71.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.78
|Daily SMA50
|75.98
|Daily SMA100
|77.02
|Daily SMA200
|81.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.03
|Previous Daily Low
|71.37
|Previous Weekly High
|79.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.88
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
