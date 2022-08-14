- WTI holds lower ground after snapping two-day uptrend on Friday.
- Aramco’s hopes of higher energy demand fail to recall oil buyers amid market’s fears of recession.
- OPEC, IEA downgraded yearly demand forecasts, Fed hawks continue to ignore softer inflation.
- FOMC Minutes, US-China headlines will be crucial for near-term directions.
WTI crude oil remains pressured at around $91.15, down for the second consecutive day, as traders await fresh clues for clear directions during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, black gold recently ignored price-positive headlines from one of the world’s key oil companies from Saudi Arabia.
Amin H. Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, said, “Oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts.” His comments should have helped the black gold buyers but could not amid offbeat markets.
That said, downbeat demand forecasts for 2022 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), published on Thursday, appear to weigh on the quote. OPEC said that it lowered the 2022 full-year demand growth forecast to 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.36 million bpd reported previously, per Reuters. "2023 world oil demand to rise by 2.7 million bpd, unchanged from the previous forecast," the forecasts add. The OPEC update also mentioned that the 2022 global economic growth forecast was lowered to 3.1% (prev. 3.5%), 2023 view was trimmed to 3.1% with significant downside risks prevailing.
On the other hand, the EIA said that it expects the global oil demand to rise by 2.1 million barrels per day in 2023 to surpass the pre-Covid levels at 101.8 million bps. “Demand growth is expected to slow from 5.1 mln bpd in 1Q22 to just 40,000 bpd by 4Q22,” adds EIA. The report also mentioned that the world oil supply hit a post-pandemic high of 100.5 million bpd in July.
It’s worth noting that receding inflation fears in the US and improvement in China’s covid conditions, however, put a floor under the energy benchmark’s prices. Even so, the hawkish Fedspeak and cautious mood ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes seem to challenge the bulls.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed firmer but the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses at the latest. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields closed mildly negative, down 5.6 basis points (bps) to 2.83%, but remains sidelined at around 2.84% at the latest.
Moving on, the WTI crude oil traders will pay attention to China’s monthly Retail Sales and Industrial Production for July will offer immediate directions.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the five-week-old descending trend line and the 21-DMA restricts the short-term WTI upside to around $93.50. That said, the oil bears are on their way to the $90.00 threshold before challenging the monthly low of $86.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|91.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.01
|Daily SMA50
|101.96
|Daily SMA100
|103.78
|Daily SMA200
|94.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.14
|Previous Daily Low
|90.64
|Previous Weekly High
|94.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.64
|Previous Monthly High
|109.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY holds lower ground below 133.50 despite Japan's GDP miss
USD/JPY is trading near daily lows, pressured towards 133.00 even though Japanese Q2 GDP missed estimates with +0.5%. The pullback in the US Treasury yields once again is weighing on the pair while the US dollar holds steady at the start of the week.
AUD/USD pokes key hurdle above 0.7100 ahead of China data dump, RBA/Fed Minutes
AUD/USD grinds higher past 0.7100 as traders await the key catalysts scheduled for release during the day, as well as the week, after buyers cheered the biggest weekly jump since late 2020. China’s monthly Retail Sales, Industrial Production can entertain intraday traders, RBA Minutes, Aussie jobs report will be crucial.
Gold struggles around $1,800, with key focus on Fed Minutes
Gold Price is struggling to find demand at the start of the week near the $1,800 mark, as bulls give into the bearish pressures amid a cautious risk sentiment. XAU/USD yielded a weekly close above key 50 DMA, Fed Minutes in focus.
Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters 'cup-and-handle' breakout mode
The Shiba Inu breakout appears almost ten days after SHIB's addition to Binance Card. SHIB broke out of its prevailing "cup-and-handle" pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!