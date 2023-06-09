WTI crude oil regains $71.00 after volatile day, Middle East news, China inflation in focus

- WTI crude oil bounces off weekly low despite lacking upside momentum of late.
- Oil sellers cheered market speculators of US-Iran nuclear deal before getting rejection of the same from White House.
- Saudi Arabia threatens major economic pair for US due to chatters of Oil sanctions.
- China CPI, PPI eyed for clear directions, US Dollar weakness may also help energy buyers.
WTI crude oil picks up bids to pare the biggest daily loss in a week around $71.25 during early Friday. In doing so, the black gold cheers downbeat US Dollar, as well as the latest headlines surrounding Saudi Arabia, to pare the previous day’s heavy fall ahead of China’s headlines inflation data.
That said, the Washington Post recently came out with news quoting the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s threat to thwart the US-Saudi ties if the Washington retaliates to the output cut policy. The same joins the sluggish US Dollar Index (DXY) around 103.30, after falling the most in two months the previous day, to favor the energy buyers.
Previously, rumors that the US and Iran have signed a nuclear deal and the same will allow the latter to overcome the Oil sanctions have drowned the WTI prices. However, the White House rejected such claims afterward and triggered the commodity’s rebound from the weekly low.
Elsewhere, downbeat US data weighed on the US Dollar while optimism in China, one of the world’s biggest commodity users, also keeps the energy benchmark positive.
On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 261K in the week ended on June 02 versus 235K expected and 233K prior (revised). With this, the four-week average rose to 237.25K from 229.75K previous readings. Further, the Continuing Jobless Claims dropped to 1.757M in the week ended on May 26 from 1.794M prior (revised), compared to 1.8M market forecasts. Earlier in the week, the US ISM Services PMI, S&P Global PMIs and Factory Orders also printed downbeat outcomes and pushed back the Fed hawks while weighing on the US Dollar.
On the other hand, multiple Chinese state banks including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China and Construction Bank cut their benchmark rates. The same raises speculations that the Dragon Nation’s central bank, namely the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), will also cut the rates, which in turn fuelled hopes of more credit generation and demand for Oil from China.
Further, the fears of China’s market intervention also favored the WTI bulls as PBoC Vice Governor said, “We have confidence, conditions and capacity to maintain stable operations of the FX market.” On the same line was Li Yunze, Director of China's National Administration of Financial Regulation, who also made upbeat remarks on the Chinese economy as he said, “Economy still recovering,” while adding that demand will be boosted.
Amid these plays, the S&P500 Futures struggle for clear directions even as Wall Street closed with gains.
Moving forward, China’s inflation gauges for May, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), will gain major attention due to the Dragon Nation’s status as one of the biggest Oil consumers. The forecast suggests that the headline CPI will improve to 0.3% YoY in May versus 0.1% prior whereas the PPI could drop further to -4.3% YoY from -3.6% previous readings. Given the mixed outlook, the WTI traders will look for any surprises for major reaction.
Technical analysis
Repeated bounces off the 10-DMA support of around $71.00 keeps the Oil buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|71.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.64
|Daily SMA50
|74.75
|Daily SMA100
|75.38
|Daily SMA200
|78.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.34
|Previous Daily Low
|69.17
|Previous Weekly High
|73.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.12
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance from 0.6740 hurdle ahead of China inflation
AUD/USD retreats from the highest level in a month, marked the previous day, to 0.6710 during Friday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair consolidates the biggest daily jump in a week as traders prepare for the top-tier inflation gauges from Australia’s biggest customer China.
EUR/USD cheers US Dollar slump to march towards 1.0800 despite looming Eurozone recession woes
EUR/USD bulls are in the driver’s seat while bracing for the next week’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting, ignoring the downbeat economic concerns for the old continent, amid broad US Dollar weakness. The major currency pair seesaws around a two-week high.
Gold looks set to cross $1,985 hurdle as softer US data weighs on US Dollar, yields
Gold price remains on the front foot around the weekly high, making rounds to $1965 during early Friday morning in Asia, after rising the most in five weeks the previous day. XAU/USD buyers cheer US Dollar Index’s second consecutive weekly loss ahead of next week’s FOMC.
This is why a mere 15% rally in Lido DAO price could be a game-changer for LDO holders
Lido DAO price is following the rest of the market due to the regulatory events that transpired in the last few days. However, the DeFi token is generally unlikely to pursue the path set by any other cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin. This might play in favor of LDO.
The Fed is unlikely to close the door for hikes
Markets have focused on the renewed uptick in macro momentum, which has resurfaced fears of inflation turning more persistent. But we doubt the rise in leading indicators will be sustained, and see evidence of underlying inflation continuing to gradually ease.