WTI crude oil rebounds from three-week low to $77.50 as markets brace for key US data

- WTI picks up bids to pare the biggest daily loss in a week.
- Fears of cut in output by the key Oil refiners, cautious optimism in market underpin recovery moves.
- Surprise draw in API inventories adds strength to recovery moves.
- EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change, US Durable Goods Orders eyed for clear directions.
WTI crude oil pares the biggest daily loss in a week around $77.50 heading into Wednesday’s European session as market sentiment improves ahead of the key US data, as well as the weekly official Oil inventory numbers.
Adding strength to the rebound can be the headlines suggesting a likely production cut from the key refiners due to fears of lesser demand. That said, Tuesday’s surprise draw in the Oil inventories, as per the industry source American Petroleum Institute (API), also underpins the WTI crude oil recovery.
It’s worth noting that the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock came in -6.083M for the week ended on April 21 versus -2.675M prior.
On the other hand, Bloomberg flags fears of further decline in the Oil output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, correctively known as OPEC+, by citing deterioration in oil-refining profits over the last few weeks.
It’s worth mentioning that upbeat earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet join US President Joe Biden’s warning to use the veto to avoid the US default also underpin the cautious optimism in the market and trigger a corrective bounce in the black gold prices.
“President Biden on Tuesday threatened to veto legislation being pushed by House Republican leaders that would condition support for raising the debt ceiling on deep spending cuts, calling it “a reckless attempt to extract extreme concessions as a condition for the United States simply paying the bills it has already incurred,” per the Washington Post.
Previously, fresh banking fears, triggered through the First Republic Bank (FRB), joined the US debt ceiling talks and mixed US data to prod the market sentiment and drown the WTI Crude Oil.
Moving on, the WTI crude oil traders should pay attention to the official US stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), as well as the US Durable Goods Orders for March, expected to improve to 0.8% versus -1.0% prior, for clear directions. Above all, the market’s risk appetite and the US Dollar moves will be crucial for the Oil traders to watch.
Technical analysis
Although the 100-DMA level of around $76.90 restricts short-term WTI crude oil downside, the energy bulls remain cautious unless the quote stays below the early-month swing low surrounding $79.50.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|77.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79
|Daily SMA50
|76.34
|Daily SMA100
|76.93
|Daily SMA200
|81.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.02
|Previous Daily Low
|76.47
|Previous Weekly High
|82.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.69
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings.
Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.