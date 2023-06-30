WTI crude oil prints three-day uptrend near $70.00 amid first back-to-back quarterly loss since 2019

- WTI crude oil grinds higher around weekly top amid dicey markets.
- Mixed China data weigh on market’s cautious optimism as demand depletion looms.
- Firmer US Dollar, hawkish central banks keep energy bears hopeful.
- OPEC+ seminar in Vienna, US NFP eyed for clear directions.
WTI remains on the front foot for the third consecutive day heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold clings to mild gains around the $70.00 round figure amid mixed catalysts and cautious mood ahead of today’s US inflation clues, as well as the next week’s energy producers’ meeting in Vienna comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.
China activity data appears stabilizing of late, which in turn raises hopes of an improvement in the dragon nation’s economic performance after the COVID-19 debacle. The recovery moves, however, appears shallow with the government’s plan for domestic growth having limited acceptance.
Further, the US-China tension intensifies and raises fears of more filters for the energy demand from the world’s biggest commodity user. Additionally, fears of higher rates from the major Western central banks and recession woes in Europe also exert downside pressure on the WTI crude oil price.
However, the latest geopolitical woes surrounding Russia and the OPEC+ readiness to defend the supply cuts seem to keep the Oil buyers hopeful.
On the same line are the recently firmer US data that triggered the market’s optimism about the economic recovery of the world leader, as well as headlines from Moody’s suggesting that China’s economic hardships will not affect the US.
Hence, the energy market appears mixed ahead of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for May, also known as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge, and the next week’s OPEC+ seminar. Though, the quarterly moves flag fears as the black gold prints the second consecutive QoQ loss for the first time since 2019.
Technical analysis
WTI crude oil remains sidelined within a five-week-old symmetrical triangle, currently between $71.70 and $67.70. That said, bears are likely to keep the reins despite the latest recovery in the energy price.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|69.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.41
|Daily SMA50
|71.73
|Daily SMA100
|74.07
|Daily SMA200
|77.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.66
|Previous Daily Low
|69.02
|Previous Weekly High
|72.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.41
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
