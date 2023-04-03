WTI crude oil pares OPEC+ led gains above $79.00 amid sluggish markets

- WTI crude oil retreats from nine-week high as energy markets stabilize after week-start jump.
- OPEC+ shocks Oil traders with a surprise output, US National Security Council criticizes the move.
- Downbeat Fed bets, mixed US data also challenge Oil price to pare the biggest daily gains in a year.
- US PMIs, jobs report will be crucial for clear directions.
WTI crude oil buyers take a breather, following the biggest jump since March 2022, as traders reassess the OPEC+ led moves ahead of the key US PMIs and jobs report during early Monday. With this, the black gold prints nearly 4.85% intraday gains around $79.40 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that downbeat prints of manufacturing numbers from China and Japan join the recently firmer US Dollar to challenge the WTI crude oil buyers. On the same line could be US President Joe Biden’s readiness for further release of Oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to tame the energy price run-up.
That said, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, announced a 1.16 million barrels per day of an output cut. The same renews inflation fears and allows the yields to pare recent losses.
On the same line could be the downbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, a closely observed output guide by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which eased to 1.0 from 7.0 previous readings and 3.0 expected.
It should be observed that the fears of warmer weather in the West and fears of some more rate hikes from the top-tier central banks before they welcome the doves seem to also exert downside pressure on the WTI crude oil prices.
Looking forward, multiple top-tier central bank events and inflation numbers are up for publishing and can join Friday’s US jobs report to entertain Oil traders.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the 10-week-old descending resistance line surrounding $80.00, as well as a downward-sloping trend line from early November near $78.30, become necessary for the WTI crude oil buyers to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.34
|Today Daily Change
|3.58
|Today Daily Change %
|4.73%
|Today daily open
|75.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.62
|Daily SMA50
|75.77
|Daily SMA100
|76.95
|Daily SMA200
|83.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.78
|Previous Daily Low
|73.83
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 as markets stabilize
EUR/USD is cutting losses to regain 1.0800 in early European trading. Unexpected OPEC+ oil output cut fuelled oil price rally and stoked up inflation fears, boosting the safe-haven US Dollar alongside firmer US Treasury yields. The focus now shifts to the US ISM PMI.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 as US Dollar upside stalls
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2300, recovering ground early Monday. Markets remain risk averse after OPEC+ driven oil price surge rekindled inflation fears, which ramped up the US Dollar demand. UK Final Manufacturing and US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold pares intraday losses near $1,950 as US Dollar retreats amid pre-NFP anxiety
XAU/USD price trims intraday losses near $1,955 amid early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal rebounds from a one-week low marked earlier in the day as traders reassess the week-start challenges to the sentiment that initially favored the US Dollar strength.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Oil to drive Fed higher
Just when everyone thought it was safe to come out and dance to the end of high inflation, here we go again with another potential energy prices surge globally. Let's delve into the recent surge in the price of oil and its potential impact on the global economy.