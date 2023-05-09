WTI crude oil defends four-day winning streak near $73.50 on US SPR refill concerns, US inflation eyed

- WTI bulls take a breather after four-day uptrend, sidelined of late.
- US SPI refill concerns, geopolitical woes join sluggish US Dollar to favor Oil buyers.
- Mixed sentiment, recession fears and US debt-ceiling jitters weigh on commodity price.
- US CPI, EIA inventories will be eyed for clear directions.
WTI crude oil remains static around mid-$73.00s amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, after portraying a four-day rebound from the lowest levels since December 2021.
In doing so, the black gold price portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation data, as well as mixed clues from the ongoing US debt-ceiling talks in the White House. However, talks of the US readiness to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) allow the WTI buyers to remain hopeful.
Reuters quotes a report by Bloomberg released on Tuesday afternoon that said that US President Joe Biden's administration plans to begin purchasing crude oil to fill strategic crude oil reserves after completing maintenance later this year. The news also added, “The start of summer season in the Northern Hemisphere and voluntary production cuts by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are expected to bolster oil prices.”
Alternatively, the weekly prints of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Crude Oil Stock data and firmer US Dollar prod the energy benchmark prices as the key lure buyers. That said, the weekly API inventories for the period ended on May 05 rose to 3.618M versus -3.939M prior.
Elsewhere, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer conveyed the absence of progress in the key debt-ceiling talks at the White House while International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday, “We are a bit concerned about recent banking sector turbulence.” The same could be heard from the Fed's quarterly survey of bank loan officers, released on Monday.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures remain sluggish whereas US Treasury bond yields grind higher and the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to extend the two-day rebound near 101.50.
Moving on, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April and the official Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be crucial for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the three-week-old descending resistance line, now immediate support near $72.65, keeps WTI buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|1.09%
|Today daily open
|72.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.73
|Daily SMA50
|75.55
|Daily SMA100
|76.79
|Daily SMA200
|80.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.6
|Previous Daily Low
|70.98
|Previous Weekly High
|76.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.31
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.51
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1000, awaiting US CPI data
EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some renewed buying interest heading into the critical US CPI data release.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2600 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is treading water above 1.2600 heading into Wednesday’s London open as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market mood. Cable is off the highest levels since May last year, as investors reposition ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold eases below $2,050 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to defend its three-week uptrend as US inflation data looms. Also challenging the XAU/USD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US default and banking fallouts, as well as the market’s disbelief in the hawkish Fed talks and recently US data.
Bitcoin price coils for the next move as investors await CPI Inflation data release
The US CPI Inflation data for April is expected for release on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to remain elevated in April amid looming rate hike risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and the broader market have taken a breather as investors await the reading.
US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook? Premium
Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to stay unchanged at 5% in April. Markets are fairly certain that the Fed leave its policy rate unchanged in June. Monthly Core CPI reading could influence the Fed's rate outlook.