WTI crude oil buyers ignore downbeat EIA report to prod $71.50 amid supply fears, softer US Dollar

- WTI crude oil price grinds higher after snapping three-day downtrend.
- EIA anticipated record high US shale production in June.
- Canada wildfire, OPEC+ output cut and geopolitical woes favor Oil supply woes and WTI bulls.
- Softer US Dollar, cautious optimism add strength to commodity’s recovery.
WTI crude oil stays defensive near $71.40 after an upbeat week-start, grinding higher following the first daily run-up in three amid early Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold portrays the market’s cautious mood amid mixed catalysts from the energy industry, as well as due to anxiety ahead of the key data/events.
That said, the price-negative reports from the US Energy Information Administration failed to impress WTI crude oil bears on Monday amid fears of depleting supply due to geopolitical concerns and the OPEC+ supply cuts. Adding strength to the energy benchmark’s price was a pullback in the US Dollar, amid cautious optimism.
“US Oil output from the seven biggest shale basins is due to rise in June to the highest on record,” per the latest EIA report released on Monday. Oil output is set to rise by 41,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.33 million bpd, adds the EIA.
On the other hand, wildfires rage again in Canada’s key Oil producing state Alberta and restricted global oil supplies. Reuters quotes Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger while saying that At least 300,000 barrels of Oil equivalent per day (boepd) production was shut in last week in Alberta.
On the other hand, OPEC+ leaders’ defense of the latest output cut and the Group of Seven (G7) nations’ plan to tighten sanctions on Russia join the downbeat US Dollar allows the WTI buyers to retake control, after a three-day absence, as well as the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) inaction. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a two-day uptrend while retreating from the five-week high.
Looking ahead, WTI crude oil buyers will pay attention to the US Retail Sales for April and a solution to the US debt ceiling problem for further ruling. Also important will be the weekly private oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute. Furthermore, China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for April will be also important for immediate Oil price direction.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old descending resistance line challenges WTI crude oil buyers around $71.55 even if $69.80-75 limits the short-term downside of the black gold price.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.4
|Today Daily Change
|1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|1.91%
|Today daily open
|70.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.64
|Daily SMA50
|75.14
|Daily SMA100
|76.58
|Daily SMA200
|80.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.77
|Previous Daily Low
|69.94
|Previous Weekly High
|73.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.94
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.