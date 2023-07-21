WTI crude oil braces for four-week uptrend despite latest inaction below $76.00, focus on China, US Dollar

- WTI crude oil treads water after rising the previous day, appears well set for four-week uptrend.
- Downbeat EIA inventories join China stimulus to provide tailwind to commodity price.
- US Dollar’s recovery from 15-month low, fears that Beijing gradually skids into recession prod Oil buyers amid light calendar.
- Slump in energy stocks, risk-off mood exert downside pressure on WTI.
WTI crude oil clings to mild gains near $75.80 as it prepares for a quiet end to the volatile week after a successive four-week uptrend during early Friday. In doing so, the black gold portrays the Oil market’s struggle amid mixed catalysts surrounding China and the US.
On Thursday, energy shares slumped after the US data and China economic concerns suggested easing future demand for black gold. The same triggered a pullback in the Oil price despite positing the daily gains by the end.
That said, fears of witnessing downbeat China growth weigh on the Oil prices while the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) efforts to defend the world’s second-biggest economy prod the bears. Major US banks and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut their China growth forecasts in the latest estimations as the statistics from the dragon nation have been downbeat of late.
With this in mind, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged during Thursday’s Interest Rate Decision but took measures to lure global investment. With this, the one-year and five-year LPRs are held intact at 3.55% and 4.20% respectively while the cross-border funding adjustment parameter for firms was lifted to 1.5 from 1.25. The same allows the Chinese institutes to gain international funding with lesser hardships.
On the same line, Bloomberg came out with news suggesting that Chinese policymakers are up for a step to favor the mortgage easing to spur homebuying in the major.
Elsewhere, Oil inventories per the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggest a drop for the week ended on July 14. Following the data, EIA said, per Reuters, “US crude inventories fell last week, supported by a jump in crude exports as well as higher refinery utilization.”
It should be noted that the US Dollar’s corrective bounce off the 15-month low fails to disappoint the Oil buyers amid hopes of witnessing the Fed’s dovish hike in the next week’s monetary policy decision. Even so, the recently firmer US employment clues can check the Oil price upside. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) braces for the first weekly gain in three despite the latest retreat to 100.80.
Moving on, a light calendar can restrict the Oil price upside ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Technical analysis
Oil price seesaws between 100-DMA and 200-DMA, respectively near $73.50 and $76.70, as oscillators lose upside momentum of late.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|75.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.61
|Daily SMA50
|71.75
|Daily SMA100
|73.53
|Daily SMA200
|76.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.13
|Previous Daily Low
|74.5
|Previous Weekly High
|77.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.67
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark amid a stronger USD
AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark on the back of US Dollar strength. The Australian job data hint at another hike after a July pause. The US Jobless Claims boost the US Dollar across the board.
USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses below 140.00, lacks follow-through
USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply and snaps a five-day winning streak to over a one-week high. A combination of factors benefit the JPY and exerts some pressure amid subdued USD demand. Investors now look to next week's key central bank event risks before placing directional bets.
Gold pullback appears elusive on Federal Reserve, China concerns
Gold price remains pressured at $1,9170 amid early Friday morning in Asia, after reversing from a nine-week high as market players seek more clues to justify the latest pullback in the metal’s prices. Despite the retreat, the XAU/USD remains on the way to posting the third consecutive weekly gain.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is exactly how things played out on Thursday.