WTI corrects last week's rally, slumps below $52

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI turns south after closing previous four days higher.
  • Rising coronavirus infections weigh heavily on oil prices.

Crude oil prices rose sharply last week after Saudi Arabia announced voluntary output reduction and the Democratic majority in the US Senate ramped up hopes for additional stimulus. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained more than 9% in the first week of 2021 and touched its highest level since late February at $52.72 on Friday.

However, with the market mood turning sour at the start of the new week, WTI reversed its direction and was last seen losing 1.5% on a daily basis at $51.80.

Energy demand outlook continues to drive oil prices

The surging number of coronavirus infections globally and renewed restrictions, especially in Europe, seems to be reviving concerns over an uneven recovery in energy demand in 2021 despite the vaccine rollout. Additionally, Mainland China reported the largest one day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases since July on Monday and put additional weight on oil prices.

In the meantime, the broad-based USD strength is allowing the bearish pressure on WTI to remain intact. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the market sentiment is likely to continue to impact oil's performance. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are down around 0.5%, suggesting that risk-off flows will remain in control of financial markets in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 51.79
Today Daily Change -0.71
Today Daily Change % -1.35
Today daily open 52.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 48.63
Daily SMA50 45.21
Daily SMA100 42.65
Daily SMA200 38.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 52.56
Previous Daily Low 50.85
Previous Weekly High 52.56
Previous Weekly Low 47.26
Previous Monthly High 49.43
Previous Monthly Low 44.01
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 51.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 51.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 51.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 50.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 53.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 53.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 54.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

