- WTI capped below 200 DMA on mixed fundamentals.
- WTI looks to close the U.S. session sub 59, having travelled between a low of $58.65 for the day and $59.55 as the high.
Oil prices have been creeping higher, with a higher low printed at $58.65bbls and a higher high at $59.55bbls since Friday's trade. Bulls are en route to a test of the 200 DMA but fundamentals need to be weighed. "Supply risks and OPEC discipline point to stability," according to analysts at TD Securities.
On the note of OPEC, the output-cut agreement expires at the end of June, but there is speculation that OPEC will decide to change the date of the next meeting to the first week of July from June 25-26. Wha we do know is that the Saudis have already said they wouldn’t increase production. Elsewhere, we see volatility on stock markets and the Sino/US trade standoff is not about to be resolved anytime soon, both of which will likely weigh on the price of crude.
For the 2019 summer driving season, which runs from April through September, but the peak has really kicked in this week following the holidays, EIA forecasts that U.S. regular gasoline retail prices will average $2.92 per gallon (gal), up from an average of $2.85/gal last summer. The higher forecast gasoline prices primarily reflect EIA’s expectation of higher gasoline refining margins this summer, despite slightly lower crude oil prices. WTI will likely find support on a seasonal basis.
Looking further ahead, if the U.S.-China do manage to pull a trade deal out of the bag, that would certainly lift global oil prices. If this occurs anytime, soon, on a seasonal basis, we have the hurricane season in July and August which could potentially be disrupting gasoline supply from U.S. Gulf Coast refineries Also, not forgetting, the budget needs are forcing Saudi Arabia to push for oil prices of at least $70 per barrel this year, industry sources have said. It is also worth noting that the World Bank expects oil prices to average $67 a barrel this year and next, down $2 compared to projections from June last year.
Meanwhile, the next risk for oil this week will come from weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies. These are delayed this week due to Monday’s holiday. The American Petroleum Institute will release its figures late Wednesday, while the Energy Information Administration’s report is due Thursday morning.
WTI levels
WTI technical analysis: Bulls target channel resistance at 62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows
The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.
GBP/USD weighed by fears of a hard-Brexit
The Sterling came under renewed selling pressure at the end of the day, following comments from UK PM candidate, Esther McVey, who said that the only way to deliver the referendum result is to embrace leaving without a deal.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows
Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch
The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement.