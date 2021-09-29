WTI cools down below $75.00 amid increased US inventories, higher USD

WTI cools down after reaching all above $76.50 on Wednesday.

Higher oil inventories, demand-supply disruptions and higher USD controls the movement.

Oil halted five-session rally with mild losses on corrective pullback.

Crude oil consolidates gains on Wednesday in the Asian trading hour. The prices peaked near all time high on Tuesday but flatters quickly on higher US dollar and US stock inventories reports. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $74.33, up 0.15% for the day.

The strong buying pressure in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which indicates the performance of the greenback against six major rivals, keeps the gain limited for the black gold for the time being. The US dollar was last seen trading at 93.75, up 0.05% for the day.

Crude oil prices march higher on the supply side concerns and growing fuel demand amid falling US crude stockpiles ealier in the week. The US crude inventories unexpectedly rose by almost 4.1 million barrels for the week ended on September 24 amid global energy crisis in natural gas. The API also reported on Tuesday that gasoline stockpiles jumped 3.6 million last week.

Investors digested OPEC’s world oil outlook amid concerns about demand outstripping supply capacity. As per the report, the output is expected to remain below 2019 levels even if demand recovers sharply. The organization estimates that demand would expand by 1.7 million bpd in 2023 to 101.6 million bpd. Furthermore, output at US oil platforms in the gulf of Mexico still lagged behind pre-hurricane levels.

As for now, traders wait for the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change data to gauge market sentiment.

WTI techncial levels

WTI Overview Today last price 74.33 Today Daily Change 0.14 Today Daily Change % 0.19 Today daily open 74.19 Trends Daily SMA20 70.85 Daily SMA50 69.54 Daily SMA100 69.68 Daily SMA200 64.03 Levels Previous Daily High 76.51 Previous Daily Low 74.12 Previous Weekly High 74.15 Previous Weekly Low 69.35 Previous Monthly High 73.54 Previous Monthly Low 61.73 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.03 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.6 Daily Pivot Point S1 73.36 Daily Pivot Point S2 72.54 Daily Pivot Point S3 70.97 Daily Pivot Point R1 75.76 Daily Pivot Point R2 77.34 Daily Pivot Point R3 78.16



