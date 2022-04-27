WTI continues to trade near $100 per barrel as traders weigh geopolitics versus China demand/ growth concerns

- WTI continues to trade near $100 as market participants weigh European energy security developments versus China demand/global growth fears.
- The latest US inventory figures gave WTI some short-lived upside with the US SPR falling to its lowest since 2002.
After posting a solid recovery on Tuesday following Monday’s brief dip back to the $95.00s per barrel, front-month WTI futures are back to pivoting on either side of the $100 per barrel mark on Wednesday. Oil prices continue to be buffeted by the conflicting forces of rising geopolitical and economic tensions between Russia/NATO and concerns about global growth weakness and demand in China.
The latest official weekly US inventory numbers gave WTI some short-lived upside after a smaller than expected build in headline inventories and a larger than expected decline in gasoline and distillate inventories saw the overall US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fall to its lowest levels since 2002. The data’s impact likely won’t have a massive impact in the grand scheme of things.
Regarding the Russia/NATO tensions, Russia’s Gazprom announced on Tuesday it would halt gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to pay in roubles, which market commentators said at the time marked a major escalation in the ongoing EU/Russia stand-off over gas supplied. However, sources on Wednesday told newswires that major gas-importing companies in a number of other European nations have caved to Russian demands for rouble payments, even though EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talked a big game about how the EU wouldn’t be blackmailed by Russia over energy.
The EU has subsequently reiterated plans to toughen sanctions on Russia, including on oil imports, and market participants are interpreting developments as having raised the risk of energy shortages in the EU, which is supporting WTI. But this wasn’t enough to launch WTI back to the north of its 21 and 50-Day Moving Averages at the $101.58 and $102.81 levels. Though geopolitics has been supportive, oil prices have been weighed amid demand concerns in China and downside in global equities as a result of global growth and central bank tightening fears, as well as continued strengthening of the US dollar.
When the US dollar appreciates, USD-denominated crude oil becomes more expensive for the holders of international currency, reducing demand. Looking at WTI over a longer time horizon, the US benchmark of sweet light crude oil continues to consolidate within a pennant formation that has been forming since the beginning of March.
The recent consolidation shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, with markets arguably in wait-and-see mode over whether the Chinese lockdowns get substantially worse (which could send WTI back below the $90 level), or whether there is an EU energy embargo/blockade on Russian imports (which could launch WTI back into the $110s). These will be the key themes to monitor looking ahead.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|100.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.94
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|101.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.27
|Daily SMA50
|101.67
|Daily SMA100
|90.94
|Daily SMA200
|82.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.36
|Previous Daily Low
|96.84
|Previous Weekly High
|109.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.79
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to fresh multi-year lows below 1.0550
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure and plunged to its weakest level in more than five years below 1.0550 on Wednesday. After starting the day in positive territory, it didn't take long for Wall Street's main indexes to turn red on the day, once again allowing the greenback to capitalize on safe-haven flows.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.2550
GBP/USD has turned south after staging a rebound toward 1.2600 earlier in the session. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven dollar and forcing the pair to continue to push lower.
Gold faces steeper decline after bearish breakout of $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses and trades at its lowest level in two months below $1,900. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at the Chinese coronavirus situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
SEC v. Ripple, everything you need to know about the future of XRP
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit has been delayed until 2023. After several key developments in the lawsuit, proponents believe the cross-border payments giant could reach a settlement.
Will Facebook do it again or will it save the tech space?
After last evening's contrasting earnings reports from Google and Microsoft it is time for the formerly known as Facebook now-called Meta (FB) to try and reassure nervous tech investors.